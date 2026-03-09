Pentacel Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pentacel Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Pentacel market is experiencing significant growth, driven by broader implementation of childhood immunization schedules and the proven efficacy of combination vaccines. Strong regulatory backing and availability through hospitals and clinics bolster this trend. The historical growth of the market is also supported by major health vaccination initiatives worldwide.

Looking forward, the expansion of universal immunization programs and a strong focus on vaccine coverage in emerging markets will play crucial roles. Improvements in vaccine manufacturing, growing public health investments, and enhanced disease surveillance are anticipated to further boost the market. Notably, there's an increasing trend towards the adoption of combination pediatric vaccines, reducing injection burdens, and enhancing cold-chain vaccine distribution.

The prevalence of tetanus is significantly boosting the Pentacel market. Insufficient immunization coverage in certain regions has led to a surge in tetanus cases, with the World Health Organization reporting a rise to 21,830 cases in 2023. This underscores the vital role of Pentacel, which combines diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis components, in current immunization efforts.

Combination vaccines like Pentacel are gaining popularity as they reduce the number of necessary injections, improving vaccination compliance and offering cost-effective solutions. With increased demand for these vaccines, Pentacel's single shot protection against five diseases, including diphtheria, tetanus, and Hib, is in the spotlight. In 2022-23, the NHS reported 88.7% of children in England received the combined Hib/MenC vaccine, illustrating the growing demand.

Rising birth rates are another factor accelerating Pentacel market expansion. Improved healthcare systems, government incentives, and changing societal norms are contributing to higher birth rates, requiring efficient immunization solutions. Pentacel's role in newborn and young child health is critical as the market continues to expand globally.

Key market players like Sanofi Pasteur are prominent in the Pentacel market. Geographically, North America holds the largest market share as of 2025, while the Asia-Pacific region is primed for the fastest growth. Major regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Tariffs influencing the Pentacel market are causing increased costs in imported vaccine elements and logistics, affecting public immunization programs particularly in North America and Europe. However, they are also promoting domestic manufacturing, hinting at longer-term resilience in vaccine supply chains.

The Pentacel market comprises the sales of combination vaccines and related products. Market values represent revenues from manufacturers, including sales, grants, or donations, within specified regions. Revenues are measured as consumption values in the respective geographies.

Report Scope:

Formulation: Liquid Vaccine; Lyophilized Vaccine.

Indication: Diphtheria; Tetanus; Pertussis; Poliomyelitis; Hib.

End User: Healthcare Providers; Hospitals; Public Health Programs.

Countries: Australia; India; China; South Korea; Japan; UK; France; Germany; USA; Canada.

Companies Featured

Sanofi Pasteur

