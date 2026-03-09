Dengvaxia Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dengvaxia Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Dengvaxia market has seen considerable growth, with projections indicating an increase from $213.36 million in 2025 to $250.81 million in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 17.6%. This growth is primarily driven by recurring dengue outbreaks, substantial disease burden in tropical regions, and heightened public health awareness. Government-led immunization programs further augment this growth trajectory.

Looking ahead, the market size for Dengvaxia is anticipated to surge to $473.95 million by 2030, maintaining a robust CAGR of 17.2%. Key factors fueling this expansion include the widening vaccination coverage, increased spread of mosquitoes due to climate change, enhanced public health funding, and improved vaccine infrastructure. Furthermore, rising demands for travel-related immunization underscore the market's potential.

Trends such as the expansion of dengue vaccination programs, focused efforts on endemic disease prevention, and strengthened surveillance of mosquito-borne diseases highlight the proactive measures being adopted. For instance, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in June 2024 highlighted a doubling of dengue cases in the Americas, which has fueled the growing necessity for preventive measures such as Dengvaxia, further validating market growth.

Additionally, increased healthcare expenditures are set to support Dengvaxia market expansion. Governments and private entities are allocating more financial resources to healthcare services, driven by an uptick in demand, technological advances, and the prevalence of infectious diseases. Notably, the UK witnessed a 5.6% increase in healthcare spending from 2022 to 2023, further boosting investments in preventative healthcare solutions like Dengvaxia.

The increase in international travel is also projected to enhance demand for Dengvaxia. As international travelers are at higher risk of dengue transmission, vaccines like Dengvaxia become critical in global health strategies. According to the Office for National Statistics, international visits to the UK rose significantly from 31.2 million in 2022 to 38 million in 2023, reinforcing the potential for market growth.

Among key players, Sanofi Pasteur Inc. stands out as a major entity in the Dengvaxia market. With Asia-Pacific leading in market size by 2025 and Latin America emerging as the fastest-growing region, the geographical footprint of the Dengvaxia market continues to expand. Countries prominently involved include Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, the USA, and nations across Europe.

Tariffs have played a significant role in shaping the market dynamics by increasing costs associated with importing vaccine raw materials. This has catalyzed regional vaccine manufacturing, enhancing supply chain resilience and accessibility in dengue-endemic regions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $250.81 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $473.95 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.2% Regions Covered Global



Sanofi Pasteur Inc.

