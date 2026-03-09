Adacel Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adacel Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The historic growth in the Adacel vaccine market is due to established Tdap vaccination schedules, recurring pertussis outbreaks, and public health immunization policies. The clinical efficacy of booster vaccines alongside school and workplace mandates have further bolstered this growth. Moving forward, the forecast period indicates growth driven by expanding adult immunization coverage, rising healthcare awareness, and enhanced vaccine access channels.

Prominent trends for the forecast period include a sustained demand for adolescent and adult booster vaccines, an intensified focus on pertussis prevention, and the expansion of public immunization campaigns. Improved awareness about lifelong vaccination needs alongside the integration into preventive healthcare strategies is also expected to shape the market landscape significantly.

A critical factor contributing to the market's growth is the increase in children's vaccination rates. This increase is anchored by growing public consciousness, better access to healthcare, and advances in vaccine development. Adacel plays a key role by reducing the risk of diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis infections through a single injection for young children. For instance, the Pan American Health Organization highlighted in July 2024 that global childhood immunization coverage had stagnated in 2023, leaving 2.7 million more children under-vaccinated compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Market players like Sanofi Pasteur are focusing on expanding age indications to enhance protection across broader age groups, thus increasing market penetration. Notably, Sanofi Pasteur received FDA approval in January 2023 for Adacel use during the third trimester of pregnancy, aiming to protect infants under two months from pertussis.

In March 2024, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories partnered with Sanofi Healthcare India to expand Adacel's access across India, marking a significant step in meeting widespread immunization needs, especially among infants and pregnant women. This collaboration also underlines the ongoing effort to prevent pertussis outbreaks.

Geographically, North America was the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the fastest growth. The market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, including significant countries like the USA, Canada, Germany, and Japan.

Tariffs have moderately impacted the market, escalating costs associated with vaccine antigen sourcing. However, tariffs are promoting domestic vaccine manufacturing expansion, thereby strengthening long-term supply resilience for booster immunizations.

The Adacel market research report provides comprehensive insights, including market size, regional shares, major competitors, and detailed market segments, assisting stakeholders in thriving within the industry. Adacel, a Tdap vaccine, targets tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis without causing the diseases themselves. The market involves Tdap and combination vaccines served through various distribution channels, including pharmacies and hospitals.

