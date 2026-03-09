Infanrix and Infanrix-hexa Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infanrix and Infanrix-hexa Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Infanrix and Infanrix-Hexa vaccine market is experiencing robust growth, driven by various factors in both historic and forecast periods. Historically, this growth has been propelled by the expansion of routine immunization programs, increased awareness of pediatric infectious disease prevention, government vaccination initiatives, and the development of combination vaccine formulations. As public health infrastructure expanded, so did the reach of immunization efforts. In the forecast period, growth is expected due to rising birth rates in emerging economies, expansion of universal immunization coverage, increased investments in vaccine manufacturing, and a concerted focus on combination vaccines. Global health organizations are playing a crucial role in increasing the participation rates for immunization coverage.

Key trends in this period include the growing adoption of combination pediatric vaccines, increased demand for hexavalent immunization programs, a focus on optimizing cold chain logistics, expansion of national childhood vaccination schedules, and a greater emphasis on vaccine safety and compliance. A significant factor contributing to market growth is the increasing prevalence of pertussis cases. This rise is attributed to declining vaccination coverage, waning immunity, and undiagnosed infections. In Ireland, pertussis cases skyrocketed to approximately 514 in 2024 from just 18 the previous year, highlighting the urgent need for vaccines like Infanrix and Infanrix-Hexa.

The grim increase in child mortality further underscores the demand for these vaccines. Factors like malnutrition, limited healthcare access, and infectious diseases contribute to high child mortality rates. Effective immunization with Infanrix and Infanrix-Hexa can significantly reduce these deaths. For instance, in 2023, an estimated 4.8 million children under five died globally, according to UNICEF. The rise in healthcare expenditure also supports market growth, driven by population aging and increased healthcare needs. In 2024, OECD countries' average healthcare spending was about USD 6,000 per capita, indicating substantial financial resources towards enhancing vaccine availability.

Major industry players include GlaxoSmithKline plc, with North America leading the market. The region's comprehensive report also covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, highlighting key markets like the USA, Canada, China, India, and more.

Tariffs are impacting the vaccine market by raising costs for imported materials and logistics. While they present challenges like delayed distribution and higher costs, they also encourage regional manufacturing and stronger domestic supply resilience.

In conclusion, the Infanrix and Infanrix-Hexa market is expanding due to increased immunization awareness, rising healthcare investments, and global health initiatives. The market statistics report provides comprehensive industry insights, exploring current trends, market size, regional shares, and competitor analysis for strategic planning.

Report Highlights

Market Characteristics: Analysis of key offerings, brand differentiation, and product development trends.

Analysis of key offerings, brand differentiation, and product development trends. Supply Chain Analysis: Overview of the value chain and competition at each stage.

Overview of the value chain and competition at each stage. Trends and Strategies: Insights into emerging technologies like digital transformation, AI-driven innovation, and sustainability initiatives.

Insights into emerging technologies like digital transformation, AI-driven innovation, and sustainability initiatives. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Examination of regulatory frameworks, investment trends, and funding flows.

Examination of regulatory frameworks, investment trends, and funding flows. Market Size and Forecast: Historical growth data and future market projections.

Historical growth data and future market projections. Market Potential and Attractiveness: TAM analysis and attractiveness scoring for strategic planning.

TAM analysis and attractiveness scoring for strategic planning. Segmentation and Regional Analysis: Breakdown into submarkets and geographic insights.

Breakdown into submarkets and geographic insights. Competitive Landscape: Overview of market share, key deals, and company rankings based on various performance metrics.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Patient demographics, clinical indications, distribution channels, and application types.

Patient demographics, clinical indications, distribution channels, and application types. Companies Mentioned: GlaxoSmithKline plc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc. Countries and Regions: Coverage includes major economies across Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Infanrix and Infanrix-hexa Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Combination Pediatric Vaccines

Rising Demand for Hexavalent Immunization Programs

Growing Focus on Cold Chain Optimization

Expansion of National Childhood Vaccination Schedules

Enhanced Emphasis on Vaccine Safety and Compliance

Companies Featured

GlaxoSmithKline plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sc40c8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.