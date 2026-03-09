PolyGun Acquires Polymarket Analytics in a Landmark Deal for the Prediction Market Industry





The #1 copy trading platform and the #1 prediction market data platform unite to redefine how the world trades on information.

MIAMI, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyGun, the world's leading copy trading platform for prediction markets, today announced the acquisition of Polymarket Analytics, the number one data and intelligence platform in the global prediction market space. PolyGun has earned its reputation as the most powerful and intuitive copy trading tool in the space, enabling users to automatically mirror the trades of the best-performing Polymarket wallets in real time. Polymarket Analytics, meanwhile, has built the most comprehensive prediction market intelligence platform on the internet, cited by The Wall Street Journal and CoinDesk, powered by Goldsky, and supported directly by Polymarket.

This deal marks a watershed moment for an industry that has rapidly matured into a multi-billion dollar arena.

The Scale of Polymarket Analytics

Polymarket Analytics is the pulse of the entire prediction market ecosystem. The platform currently tracks:

Over 2,300,000 traders monitored across Polymarket and Kalshi

183,871+ active markets tracked in real time

119,782,679+ individual positions indexed

Over 250,000 active users on the platform

As one of the only platforms in the world that provides deep analytical coverage of both Polymarket and Kalshi, Polymarket Analytics gives users a true 360-degree view of the prediction market landscape.

The platform has uncovered remarkable patterns in prediction market behavior: traders with documented 96% win rates on mention markets, anonymous accounts winning hundreds of thousands during NBA playoffs, and distinct trader archetypes, from speed traders reacting to breaking news, to liquidity providers, to disciplined 'bonders' compounding on high-probability markets. This depth of intelligence was a central factor in PolyGun's strategic decision to acquire the company.

“PolyGun was built on a single belief: that every trader deserves to win. We have obsessed over giving our users the tools they need to make smarter, faster, and more profitable decisions. Acquiring Polymarket Analytics is the next evolution of that mission. When you combine the best trading execution platform with the best data platform in the world, you don't just improve the product, you change what's possible.” said Larry, CMO & CFO at PolyGun

What the Integration Means for Users

PolyGun plans to deeply integrate the Polymarket Analytics data pipeline directly into the PolyGun platform, giving users access to the fastest and most reliable market and trader intelligence available anywhere. This means PolyGun users will be able to make copy trading decisions backed by institutional-grade data, seeing not just who is winning, but understanding why, across every market and every platform.

Education has always been at the core of PolyGun's DNA. The platform’s core philosophy is: "We win when our users win". PolyGun invests in helping every user understand the markets they are trading in, the traders they are copying, and the edge they need to succeed consistently. The acquisition of Polymarket Analytics accelerates the mission to enable user access to position history, trader performance breakdowns, market sentiment data, win rates, and much more, all surfaced natively inside the PolyGun experience.

Polymarket Official Builders Program Partnership

Both PolyGun and Polymarket Analytics are proud official partners of the Polymarket Builders Program, an initiative designed to support the most innovative builders in the prediction market ecosystem. The Polymarket Builders Program has been instrumental in fostering a community of mission-driven teams who are committed to growing the prediction market space responsibly and ambitiously. This acquisition is in many ways a direct result of the world-class environment that Polymarket has cultivated in the program that empowers builders to dream bigger, move faster, and create products that genuinely serve the community.



As Vainglorious steps back from the CEO role, he leaves with the same mindset that built Polymarket Analytics from the ground up — find a north star, stay consistent, and ship.

“The hardest part wasn’t the code — it was finding a north star, staying consistent, and actually shipping.” said Vainglorious, CEO of Polymarket Analytics

About PolyGun

PolyGun was born from a simple observation: prediction markets were serious business, but nobody was making them fun. PolyGun team set out to bring energy, culture, and community to the space while building the world’s #1 copy trading platform for prediction markets. With over 20,000 Telegram members in under three months, PolyGun has grown into the largest and most active prediction market community, enabling users to automatically replicate the trades of top-performing Polymarket wallets in real time. The platform is led by a team of seasoned Web3 builders:

CEO, “Esquire” brings a background in derivatives trading and startup strategy including advisory with BLVCK Technologies.

COO, “ICE” previously founded and exited Team Finance, a liquidity platform that reached over $7 billion in total value locked at its peak.

CMO & CFO, “Larry The Whale”, with background as the founder of Solidity Labs, drives growth and brand strategy. Larry has led campaigns ranging from high-impact influencer rollouts to large-scale experiential marketing.

PolyGun's mission is simple: make winning accessible to everyone. PolyGun is an official partner of the Polymarket Builders Program and is backed by Polymarket.



Website: polygun.xyz .

Telegram: https://t.me/polygun

X: https://x.com/Polygun

About Polymarket Analytics

Polymarket Analytics is the #1 prediction market data and intelligence platform, tracking over 2.3 million traders, 183,000+ markets, and nearly 120 million positions across Polymarket and Kalshi. Built by data engineer Primo Data, the platform was born from a simple frustration, the tools to truly analyze prediction market activity did not exist, so he built them. Powered by Goldsky for on-chain indexing and the Polymarket Gamma API for off-chain data, Polymarket Analytics surfaces what no other platform can: full P&L history by market category, leaderboards by niche (including traders with documented 96% win rates), Top Holders views on any market, and a real-time activity feed tracking the biggest wins and losses across the space. Cited by The Wall Street Journal and CoinDesk, Polymarket Analytics serves over 250,000 users worldwide and is an official partner of the Polymarket Builders Program, supported by Polymarket.

Website: Polymarketanalytics.com

X: https://x.com/poly_data?s=21

Media Contact:

Justin Golden

justin@polygun.xyz

