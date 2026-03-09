Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Industry Report 2026-2035: A $61.38 Billion Market by 2030 with Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and China National Petroleum Leading

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global oil and gas wells drilling services market has experienced significant expansion and is poised for continued growth. Following a consistent increase from $51.76 billion in 2025 to $53.42 billion in 2026, this market is projected to reach $61.38 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.5%. This growth can be attributed to a surge in unconventional resource development, heightened investments in deepwater drilling, and advancements in drilling automation. The increasing adoption of new technologies and methodologies like directional and horizontal drilling are poised to enhance operational efficiency and cost optimization.

The expansion of offshore production is a significant driving force, with Rystad Energy reporting that in March 2023, offshore projects accounted for 68% of sanctioned conventional hydrocarbons. Supply chain spending on offshore activities rose by 16% to $21 billion, further emphasizing the momentum in offshore production which complements the market's growth trajectory.

Major companies are focusing on technological innovations to sustain their competitive edge. An exemplary case is TGT Oil and Gas Services' introduction of ChorusX, a state-of-the-art acoustic platform that enhances oil and gas well diagnostics by offering precise fluid movement detection within wells. This innovation exemplifies the industry's shift toward integrating advanced technologies to optimize drilling operations.

The strategic acquisition of Gyrodata Incorporated by SLB in February 2023 underscores the market's dynamic nature. This acquisition aims to integrate Gyrodata's advanced wellbore placement and surveying solutions into SLB's Well Construction business, boosting drilling accuracy and reducing associated risks. Such strategic moves highlight ongoing industry efforts to enhance service offerings and operational capabilities.

Leading players in this market include Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and China National Petroleum Corporation, among others, who are expanding both their technological capabilities and geographical reach. North America and the Middle East have emerged as significant regions, with numerous companies leveraging the robust demand in these areas.

This market encompasses revenue generated from well construction, maintenance, and reconstruction services. It includes services and related goods sold directly to end consumers in various regions, such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East. By understanding the geographical and technological dynamics, market participants are well-positioned to capitalize on the rising demand.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Onshore and Offshore Drilling Services; Directional and Non-Directional Drilling; Machine Parts such as Rigs, Pipes, Bits, and Reamers.

Onshore and Offshore Drilling Services; Directional and Non-Directional Drilling; Machine Parts such as Rigs, Pipes, Bits, and Reamers. Subsegments Include: Conventional and Horizontal Onshore Drilling, Hydraulic Fracturing, and Offshore drilling across various depths and unit types.

Conventional and Horizontal Onshore Drilling, Hydraulic Fracturing, and Offshore drilling across various depths and unit types. Companies Mentioned: Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, TotalEnergies SE, and many more industry leaders.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $53.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $61.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



3. Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1. Oil and Gas Exploration Companies

5.2. Offshore Drilling Operators

5.3. Onshore Drilling Operators

5.4. National Oil Companies

5.5. Independent Energy Producers



6. Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario



7. Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Strategic Analysis Framework

7.1. Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast

9.2. Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market, Segmentation by Service, Historic and Forecast

9.3. Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market, Segmentation by Machine Parts, Historic and Forecast

9.4. Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of Onshore Drilling Services

9.5. Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of Offshore Drilling Services



10. Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast

10.2. Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast



Companies Featured

Saudi Arabian Oil Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation

TotalEnergies SE

Chevron Corporation

Eni S.p.A.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras

Repsol YPF S.A.

ConocoPhillips

China National Offshore Oil Corporation Limited

Schlumberger Limited

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Halliburton Company

Saipem S.p.A.

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

China Oilfield Services Limited

Weatherford International plc

Gazprom Neft Public Joint Stock Company

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Transocean Limited

Helmerich & Payne Inc.

Noble Corporation

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Rowan Companies Inc.

Valaris PLC

