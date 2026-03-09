Varivax (varicella) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Varivax (varicella) Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The varicella vaccine market, driven in part by the frequent chickenpox outbreaks and pediatric vaccination mandates, witnessed significant growth historically. The forecast period anticipates an expansion fueled by increased MMRV vaccine adoption, adult immunization programs, and improved healthcare investments. Key trends involve routine childhood immunization, combination vaccine adoption, and enhanced vaccine cold chain systems. The rise in public health awareness and stronger disease surveillance systems further bolsters growth prospects.

Comprehensive immunization programs are pivotal in the Varivax (varicella) market's growth trajectory. These initiatives effectively mitigate infectious disease transmission through widespread vaccination, tailored particularly for vulnerable demographics like infants and the elderly. A notable development is the NHS vaccine strategy launched in January 2024 in the UK, aiming at community vaccination services for underserved groups. Such programs are crucial in advancing high vaccination coverage and enhancing community herd immunity.

A surge in healthcare expenditure is also a major contributor to the Varivax (varicella) market's upward trend. Increased spending facilitates broader vaccine access, thereby reducing chickenpox-related healthcare costs and ensuring long-term public health savings. In 2023, the UK's healthcare spending experienced a significant increase, highlighting the government's commitment to improving healthcare outcomes and supporting vaccine distribution.

Demographic factors such as increasing birth rates further support market growth. The varicella vaccine plays a critical role in preventing chickenpox-related complications in pregnancies, promoting healthier maternal and fetal outcomes. Statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics in October 2024 highlighted a rise in birth numbers, indirectly indicating the vaccine's positive impact on birth health parameters.

Merck & Co. Inc. stands as a major player in the Varivax (varicella) market. North America remains the largest regional market, while Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth. The market encompasses monovalent and combination vaccines, serving institutions like hospitals, clinics, and home care settings.

Tariffs pose challenges by increasing costs associated with live virus manufacturing and specialized logistics. These effects are more pronounced in regions dependent on imported vaccines like Europe and parts of Asia, potentially leading to higher prices. However, tariffs also boost domestic vaccine production capacity, enhancing supply resilience and security.

The Varivax (varicella) market research report delivers comprehensive insights into global market size, regional distributions, competitive landscapes, and emerging trends. This report provides an extensive analysis of the market's current and future state, offering valuable data for stakeholders in the varicella industry.

The market's primary products include monovalent and combination varicella vaccines, addressing clinical needs for chickenpox, herpes zoster, and MMRV immunization. The market structure comprises sales of MMRV vaccines and multivalent combinations, with values reflecting factory gate prices and associated service sales by vaccine manufacturers.

Report Scope:

Product: Monovalent Varicella Vaccine; Combination Varicella Vaccine

Clinical Indication: Chickenpox Immunization; Herpes Zoster Immunization; Mumps, Measles, Rubella and Varicella (MMRV) Immunization

End Use: Hospitals; Clinics; Ambulatory Care; Home Care

Countries: Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Major Trends

Expansion of Routine Childhood Immunization

Growing Adoption of Combination Vaccines

Government Mandated Vaccination Programs

Improvements in Vaccine Cold Chain Systems

Rising Awareness of Preventable Viral Diseases

Companies Featured

Merck & Co. Inc.

