National Advertising Review Board Recommends T-Mobile Discontinue or Modify Certain T Satellite Claims

New York, NY, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Advertising Review Board (NARB), the appellate advertising body of BBB National Programs, recommended that T-Mobile US, Inc. discontinue or modify certain express and implied satellite coverage claims for its T Satellite service.

The underlying National Advertising Division (NAD) proceeding (Case #7458) was brought by competitor AT&T Services, Inc. NAD found that certain claims related to price increases were supported, while recommending that other claims be modified or discontinued. T-Mobile appealed NAD’s decision.

At issue for NARB were T-Mobile’s claims that “If customers can see the sky, they’re connected [to T Satellite]” and “No matter where you are, you will never miss a moment,” as well as implied claims that T Satellite provides 100% coverage everywhere or everywhere the sky is visible.

NAD determined that these claims communicated universal coverage and cannot be properly qualified with a disclosure. Accordingly, NAD recommended that T-Mobile discontinue the two express claims and modify its advertising to avoid conveying the implied universal coverage messages.

In the appeal, the NARB panel concluded that NAD reached the correct conclusion that the challenged claim language conveys that the coverage available from T-Satellite is universal. As noted, there is no dispute that this message is unsupported. As NAD pointed out, consumers are very likely to be unfamiliar with the emerging satellite technology, and accordingly advertisers must exercise caution to avoid overstating the extent of satellite coverage.

The NARB panel recommended T-Mobile discontinue the challenged express claims, including “If customers can see the sky, they’re connected [to T-Satellite] – even in the areas no traditional cellular network reaches today” and “No matter where you are, you will never miss a moment [with T-Satellite].”

The panel also recommends that T-Mobile modify its advertising to avoid conveying that

T-Satellite provides 100% coverage everywhere and that T-Satellite provides 100% coverage everywhere the sky is visible.

In its advertisers statement, T-Mobile stated that it will “comply with the panel’s recommendations.”

