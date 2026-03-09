Afluria Quadrivalent Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Afluria Quadrivalent Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Afluria Quadrivalent market is on a significant growth trajectory, driven by several influential factors. Historical growth can be attributed to limitations in trivalent influenza vaccines, frequent flu outbreaks, rising hospitalization rates, established immunization schedules, and public sector programs. Looking ahead, the forecast period indicates growth due to a heightened demand for broader strain coverage, increased healthcare worker immunization, expansion of pediatric vaccination programs, and innovative vaccine delivery formats.

Significant trends in the forecast period will include increased adoption of quadrivalent influenza vaccines, enhanced protection against various flu strains, and heightened immunization efforts for high-risk groups, alongside advancements in vaccine formulation technologies. The surge in influenza cases is expected to bolster the Afluria Quadrivalent market's expansion. The vaccine provides critical protection against four circulating influenza strains, mitigating infection risk and easing the severity of outbreaks. For instance, in November 2024, the UK Health Security Agency reported a rise in influenza positivity rates, highlighting the growing need for robust vaccination solutions.

Additionally, rising birth rates are projected to further drive market growth. This rise is fueled by better healthcare services and government incentives, resulting in a larger pool of children requiring immunization. In Australia, for example, October 2024 saw an increase in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander births, reinforcing the demand for vaccines like Afluria Quadrivalent.

Healthcare expenditure is another critical factor slated to enhance market growth. Higher healthcare spending enables broader access to vaccinations, as seen with the UK's 5.6% increase in healthcare expenditure reported in May 2024, compared to previous years. This financial commitment ensures greater accessibility to seasonal influenza vaccines such as Afluria Quadrivalent.

North America leads the Afluria Quadrivalent market, while the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest-growing in the coming years. The geographical markets cover regions like Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries such as the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, and China are significant players.

Tariffs have impacted the market by increasing costs associated with imported vaccine components and transportation. However, this has also spurred domestic manufacturing and strengthened regional supply chains, enhancing vaccine security. This context is particularly evident in regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where the hospital and retail pharmacy segments have felt these impacts the most.

The latest market research report on Afluria Quadrivalent provides comprehensive insights into market statistics, regional shares, competitive landscapes, detailed segment analysis, and emerging opportunities. Afluria Quadrivalent, developed to combat influenza, is approved for individuals from six months old and is distributed through hospitals, pharmacies, and government channels. The market comprises various product offerings, including pre-filled syringes and flu vaccine kits, emphasizing a robust market value defined by the revenues generated within these specified territories.

