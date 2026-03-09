Saaso Highlights Industry Collaboration at Kicking SaaS Summit Costa Rica 2026





Saaso Logo

LOS ANGELES, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saaso today announced that its founder, Rabbi Russell Rabichev , participated in the Kicking SaaS Summit Costa Rica 2026, where SaaS entrepreneurs, marketing professionals, and technology innovators gathered to discuss collaboration, branding strategy, and scalable business solutions.

Held in Costa Rica, the summit brought together founders, digital marketing experts, and automation specialists to exchange insights on building sustainable SaaS businesses and strengthening brand positioning in competitive markets.

Rabbi Russell Rabichev, who leads branding and strategic partnership initiatives through Saaso, participated in discussions with several industry professionals focused on innovation, collaboration, and practical growth strategies for SaaS companies.

“Events like the Kicking SaaS Summit create valuable opportunities for entrepreneurs to share knowledge and explore partnerships that help businesses evolve,” said Rabbi Russell Rabichev, founder of Saaso. “When experienced founders, marketers, and technology innovators come together, it becomes easier to identify solutions and create meaningful growth opportunities.”





Rabbi Russell Rabichev, founder of Saaso, at the Kicking SaaS Summit Costa Rica 2026.

Among the entrepreneurs present were brand strategist Cody Getchell, known for combining creative storytelling with data-driven campaigns, and Kaitlyn Lemus Portillo, founder of Freedom Automations and a three-time SaaS award recipient focused on automation systems and business education initiatives.

Additional discussions included insights from Ruheene Jaura, creator of the BrandPod platform, which uses AI-driven tools to help entrepreneurs develop personal brand playbooks and product messaging strategies. Agency operations and client support strategies were also explored in conversations involving Dakota Routh, founder of Agency Owner Support.

Other professionals participating in the summit included Francis Rodino, a sales scaling expert and creator of the RED Method, who focuses on frameworks designed to help companies build predictable revenue and consistent sales systems. The event also included insights from Kristina Routh, co-leader at Agency Support for HighLevel, who emphasizes collaborative team systems that help agencies reduce operational isolation and support balanced business growth.

Through Saaso, Rabbi Russell Rabichev focuses on helping entrepreneurs and SaaS founders strengthen their brand strategies while identifying opportunities to collaborate with experienced professionals across the marketing, technology, and automation sectors. By facilitating conversations and connections among founders and solution providers, Saaso supports a network of professionals focused on innovation and business growth.

Participation in events such as the Kicking SaaS Summit reflects Saaso’s continued engagement with the global SaaS community and its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs through collaboration, knowledge sharing, and strategic connections.

About Saaso

Saaso is a platform designed to support entrepreneurs, SaaS founders, and business owners through branding guidance, digital tools, and strategic partnerships. The platform focuses on helping businesses clarify their messaging, develop scalable systems, and connect with professionals who can support long-term growth. Learn more at https://saaso.ai .

Media Contact:

Saaso

Erloel Calibo

310-747-5505

erloel@internetmarketingcompany.biz

https://saaso.ai

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc58db30-812d-45b7-8321-28a9ccd1b109

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcdbeb57-520e-46a6-b289-61eedab02106