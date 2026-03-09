Heplisav-B Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heplisav-B Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth of the Heplisav-B market in recent years is driven by low compliance with three-dose vaccines and a rising burden of hepatitis B among adults. Other growth factors include early adoption in healthcare worker immunization, demand for improved vaccine efficacy, and increased awareness of adult immunization.

Looking forward, the market is expected to expand due to increasing adult vaccination mandates, with a focus on diabetic and liver disease patients. Wider adoption by integrated delivery networks and growth in employer-sponsored vaccination programs will further bolster market expansion. Trends include the adoption of two-dose adult hepatitis B vaccines, a preference for high-seroprotection vaccines, and convenience-driven immunization schedules. The expansion of workplace vaccination programs is also anticipated.

The growing prevalence of hepatitis B is a key driver for the Heplisav-B market. Hepatitis B, caused by the HBV virus, can result in serious liver diseases. With low vaccination rates and limited healthcare access, the demand for effective vaccines like Heplisav-B is increasing. In 2023, the CDC reported rising hepatitis B cases in the U.S., highlighting the need for effective immunization solutions.

Chronic disease prevalence also contributes to Heplisav-B market growth. Chronic illnesses, often requiring long-term care, make effective immunization crucial for individuals with compromised immune systems. According to the NHS, pre-diabetes cases surged in the UK, emphasizing a rising need for effective vaccination strategies like Heplisav-B.

Innovative products, such as adjuvanted hepatitis B vaccines, are trending in the Heplisav-B market, offering stronger immune responses. In 2023, Dynavax Technologies Corporation received approval for Heplisav-B in Great Britain, signaling market expansion. This vaccine utilizes a unique TLR 9 agonist adjuvant, enhancing efficacy for adults.

North America leads the Heplisav-B market, with Asia-Pacific poised for rapid growth. Increasing tariffs impact market dynamics, influencing costs and accessibility. However, tariffs also encourage domestic production, enhancing supply stability.

The Heplisav-B market report offers extensive insights, including statistics on market size, regional shares, and competitor analysis, providing a comprehensive perspective on current and future industry scenarios.

Heplisav-B, developed for adults 18 and older, combines HBsAg with an advanced adjuvant to boost seroprotection. Delivered in a convenient two-dose schedule, it is particularly beneficial for high-risk groups.

Key products in the Heplisav-B market include vaccines and combination vaccines, distributed via networks like IDNs, clinics, pharmacies, and hospitals. Market values reflect manufacturer revenues, excluding resale values along the supply chain.

Report Scope:

Product Type: Vaccines and Combination Vaccines

Indication: Adult Hepatitis B Prevention and Special Populations

Distribution Channel: Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs), Large Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Hospitals

Countries Covered: Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada

Companies Featured

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

