Brad Zoelle Named President of Boston Whaler Aligning the Brand for Next Phase of Growth

METTAWA, Ill., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Boat Group, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced the appointment of Brad Zoelle as President of Boston Whaler. Zoelle, who most recently served as General Manager of Mercury Marine APAC, succeeds Lenn Scholz, who is pursuing new opportunities outside the Company.

Zoelle brings a proven record of strategic leadership and commercial impact across the Brunswick portfolio through a series of high-impact roles at Mercury Marine and Sea Ray. Most recently as General Manager of Mercury Marine APAC, he spearheaded international market expansion and drove significant growth across the propulsion and P&A segments. His strategic leadership extended to Sea Ray, where he drove the launch of flagship models like the SLX-R 400e earning recognition at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and played a central role in the Sea Ray rebranding strategy, including the successful market introduction of the Fathom system and the portfolio expansion with the Sundancer 370. Zoelle’s commitment to advancing the marine industry is further reflected in his participation on the board of the Outboard Engine Distributors Association (OEDA) in Australia serving as its Chairman the past two years advocating for outboard manufacturers and setting market standards.

In his new role, Zoelle will lead Boston Whaler’s strategic vision, product innovation, operations, and drive commercial execution, building on the brand’s legacy defined by relentless innovation, uncompromising quality, and deep customer loyalty.

“I am honored to lead a brand with such a strong legacy and devoted customer base,” said Zoelle. “For more than half a century, Boston Whaler has set the standard in our industry, earning its reputation through relentless innovation, uncompromising quality, and an unwavering focus on what customers love about being on the water. I look forward to collaborating with our exceptional team to build upon that foundation, accelerate growth, deliver world-class products, and shape what’s next for this iconic brand.”

Brunswick also announced the appointment of Jerry Newton as Vice President of Operations for Boston Whaler. Newton brings 25 years of operational expertise, including the past two years as President of Brunswick’s Venture Boat Group and 15 years in operational leadership positions at John Deere. His appointment further reinforces Boston Whaler’s commitment to quality, operational excellence, and innovation as the brand enters its next phase of growth.

“Brad’s impressive track record across multiple brands at Brunswick and his deep understanding of our industry make him the right leader for Boston Whaler’s next phase of growth,” said Brenna Preisser, Brunswick Boat Group president. “We’ve been strategically positioning Boston Whaler for success: streamlining operations at the Edgewater campus and making meaningful investments in product development. The brand has exceptional market positioning and a strong foundation to build from. Together, Brad and Jerry bring the leadership depth and experience to ensure Boston Whaler is well-positioned for continued success.”

Preisser added, "We also want to recognize Lenn Scholz for his many years of dedicated service to Brunswick. Lenn made meaningful contributions across several important roles, including VP of Product Development & Engineering for Boat Group, President of Lund Boats, and President of Boston Whaler, and leaves behind a strong foundation for this brand. We're grateful for everything he brought to this organization and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, Attwood, and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft, and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka, and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 15,000 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2025, Brunswick was named America's Most Trusted Companies by Forbes Magazine in addition to winning more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the fourth straight year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com