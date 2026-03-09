Abrysvo or Arexvy Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Leading Companies, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Abrysvo or Arexvy Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Abrysvo (also known as Arexvy) market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the increasing prevalence of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections. The virus primarily affects the respiratory tract and is a major concern for infants, older adults, and immunocompromised individuals due to its high contagiousness and severe health implications. The historic growth of this market can be attributed to unmet vaccine needs, an aging population, the burden of respiratory infections, regulatory approvals, and a heightened public health awareness.

Looking ahead, the forecast period promises robust growth due to an expanding elderly population, rising RSV hospitalization rates, and broader vaccination recommendations. The trend towards a stronger emphasis on preventive healthcare is facilitating improved access to vaccines through healthcare providers and expanding immunization programs. In particular, there is a growing focus on RSV prevention among older adults and high-risk groups, supported by hospital and community vaccine delivery systems.

The rise in healthcare expenditure is expected to bolster the Abrysvo or Arexvy market further. With an aging population and advancements in medical technology, the demand for advanced treatment options like vaccines and biologics continues to rise. According to the UK's Office for National Statistics, healthcare spending increased by 5.6% from 2022 to 2023, highlighting this growing trend.

Leading companies in the market, including Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), are innovating advanced vaccines like bivalent prefusion F (RSVpreF) vaccines to enhance protection and safety. These vaccines target both major RSV subgroups by focusing on the fusion (F) protein's prefusion state. Notably, Pfizer's ABRYSVO received FDA approval in October 2024 for preventing lower respiratory tract disease in high-risk adults and pregnant individuals, offering infant protection from birth to six months.

Geographically, North America leads the market, with Asia-Pacific poised to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. Countries such as the USA, Canada, China, India, and those in Europe are key players in this market landscape. Tariffs have notably impacted vaccine manufacturing and distribution costs, particularly in large-scale vaccination programs across North America and Europe. Despite these challenges, tariffs have encouraged regional manufacturing investments, improving supply stability over time.

The Abrysvo or Arexvy market report provides comprehensive insights into market statistics, regional shares, competitive analysis, and market trends. It includes data on market segments, opportunities, and forecasts essential for strategic planning and market positioning.

The market comprises sales of prefilled syringes, vaccine vials, and related equipment. Market values are determined by factory gate revenues, including sales, grants, or donations. This market is pivotal for developing effective RSV prevention strategies, particularly crucial for health care providers, pregnant individuals, and high-risk adult populations.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Abrysvo or Arexvy Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Abrysvo or Arexvy Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Growing Focus on RSV Prevention

4.2.2 Rising Vaccination in Older Adults

4.2.3 Expansion of Adult Immunization Programs

4.2.4 Hospital and Community Vaccine Delivery

4.2.5 Preventive Care for High Risk Populations



5. Abrysvo or Arexvy Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Primary Care Clinics

5.3 Geriatric Care Centers

5.4 Public Health Clinics

5.5 Vaccination Centers



6. Abrysvo or Arexvy Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Abrysvo or Arexvy Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy Market, Segmentation by Clinical Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Prevention, Infant Protection

9.2. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy Market, Segmentation by Age Group, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Adults (18-59 years), Older Adults (60+ years), Pregnant Individuals (32-36 weeks of gestation)

9.3. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Healthcare Providers, Pregnant Individuals, High-Risk Adults



10. Abrysvo or Arexvy Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Abrysvo or Arexvy Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Companies Featured

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

