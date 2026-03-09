Shingrix (Zostavax) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Leading Companies, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shingrix (Zostavax) Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Shingrix (Zostavax) market is experiencing robust growth due to various factors, both historically and in forecast projections. Historically, the growth was fueled by increased awareness of shingles complications, aging global populations, and advancements in immunization guidelines for older adults. The previous limitations of live attenuated vaccines also played a role, alongside rising physician recommendation rates.

Looking forward, the market expansion is driven by increasing adult vaccination coverage targets, heightened healthcare spending on preventive care, and the proliferation of recombinant vaccine pipelines. Government-backed immunization initiatives are gaining momentum, aiming to curb the burden of post-herpetic neuralgia. Industry trends indicate a rising focus on adult immunization programs and an increased demand for long-lasting shingles protection. Furthermore, advancements in cold-chain optimized vaccine distribution and a strong emphasis on vaccine safety and efficacy underscore this growth trajectory.

The uptake of innovative vaccination solutions is anticipated to propel the Shingrix market forward. Public health campaigns and enhanced healthcare infrastructure play a vital role in the widespread acceptance of vaccines. Shingrix (Zostavax) is pivotal in this context, providing high-efficacy protection against shingles, significantly mitigating the risk of recurrence and complications such as post-herpetic neuralgia. A notable study published in May 2024 by the Journal of the American Medical Association revealed a 46% increase in shingles vaccinations covered by Medicare Part D, post-IRA policy implementation in January 2023.

Major industry players, such as GSK plc, are focusing on developing non-live, recombinant subunit adjuvanted vaccines to meet the growing demand for safer and more effective immunization, particularly among aging and immunocompromised populations. GSK's 2023 launch of Shingrix in India, a vaccine with a robust immune response and high efficacy, highlights this innovation focus.

Strategic partnerships are expanding market reach, as exemplified by GSK's collaboration with Chongqing Zhifei in October 2023 to enhance Shingrix distribution in China. North America remains the largest regional market, with Asia-Pacific anticipated as the fastest-growing region. Tariffs impact vaccine production and distribution costs, pressing for cost-effective strategies and regional manufacturing resilience, particularly affecting North America and Europe.

The comprehensive market analysis encompasses statistics on market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and emerging trends, offering crucial insights. Shingrix and Zostavax formulations vary from recombinant vaccines to live-attenuated options, distributed through hospital and retail pharmacies. The market's financial realm is captured through 'factory gate' values, signifying direct manufacturer sales to various market entities.

4. Global Shingrix (Zostavax) Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1. Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2. Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3. Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4. Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.5. Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1. Increasing Adoption of Recombinant Vaccine Platforms

4.2.2. Rising Focus on Adult Immunization Programs

4.2.3. Growing Demand for Long-Lasting Shingles Protection

4.2.4. Expansion of Cold-Chain Optimized Vaccine Distribution

4.2.5. Enhanced Emphasis on Vaccine Safety and Efficacy



5. Shingrix (Zostavax) Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1. Hospitals

5.2. Specialty Clinics

5.3. Immunization Centers

5.4. Retail Pharmacies

5.5. Public Health Organizations



9. Shingrix (Zostavax) Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Shingrix (Zostavax) Market, Segmentation by Formulation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Recombinant Vaccine (Shingrix), Live Attenuated Vaccine (Zostavax)

9.2. Global Shingrix (Zostavax) Market, Segmentation by Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Shingles Prevention, Post-Herpetic Neuralgia

9.3. Global Shingrix (Zostavax) Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy



