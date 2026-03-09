Kasinoilmankierratysta.fi: Finland’s Uniform Bonus Rules Risk Driving Players to the Black Market

Helsinki, Finland, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kasinoilmankierratysta.fi, an independent Finnish information site specialising in wager-free casino bonuses, is raising concerns about the new bonus framework under Finland’s upcoming gambling regulation.

While the proposed maximum 5x wagering requirement has received public attention, the platform emphasises that this is not the core issue. The more problematic element, according to Kasinoilmankierratysta.fi, is the prohibition on activity-based or personalised bonuses, effectively requiring that all players must receive the same bonus structure.

The site warns that this approach may weaken competitiveness in the licensed market and unintentionally increase the appeal of offshore operators.

The Problem Is Not 5x Wagering, but the Lack of Flexibility

A 5x wagering cap is, in itself, a player-friendly measure compared to traditional high-wagering models. However, banning tailored offers removes an essential commercial and responsible gambling tool used across regulated European markets.

“Personalised bonuses are not only about offering larger promotions,” says a spokesperson for Kasinoilmankierratysta.fi. “They are about flexibility. Operators must be able to tailor offers based on player behaviour, risk profiles and engagement levels. A one-size-fits-all model limits that flexibility.” says Markus Kanerva, manager for Kasinoilmankierratysta.fi

In most mature regulated markets, licensed operators use data-driven segmentation to:

Offer smaller, controlled incentives to casual players

Reward loyal customers in a competitive but monitored environment

Reduce or withhold promotions from high-risk players

Structure retention campaigns responsibly

A blanket rule requiring identical bonuses for all players removes these distinctions.

Commercial Reality: Uniform Bonuses Reduce Competitiveness

From a business perspective, casinos operate in a competitive digital marketplace where offshore alternatives remain only a few clicks away. If licensed Finnish operators cannot differentiate their offers, they may struggle to retain customers — especially experienced players accustomed to personalised rewards.

“When all players must receive the same offer, operators lose one of their most important competitive tools,” Kanerva explains. “High-value or loyal players will quickly discover that offshore casinos continue to provide tailored promotions and VIP-style incentives.”

This dynamic may undermine channelisation — the central goal of the reform — by making the licensed market less attractive relative to unlicensed sites.

Impact on Players: Less Choice, Not More Protection

Kasinoilmankierratysta.fi, which focuses specifically on wager-free and low-wager bonuses, emphasises that transparency and fairness are best achieved through clear limits — not rigid uniformity.

The site argues that prohibiting activity-based bonuses could lead to unintended consequences:

Fewer innovative bonus formats

Reduced promotional competition

Higher baseline wagering structures as operators compensate for lost flexibility

Increased player migration to black market sites offering more dynamic promotions

“Players are not passive,” Kanerva notes. “If they feel the licensed market offers fewer incentives and less flexibility, they will explore alternatives. Unfortunately, those alternatives may lack Finnish consumer safeguards.”

Responsible Marketing Does Not Require Uniformity

Kasinoilmankierratysta.fi stresses that personalised bonuses can coexist with strict consumer protection rules, data monitoring and responsible gambling safeguards. In fact, segmentation can support responsible gambling by allowing operators to restrict or remove incentives for vulnerable customers.

“A system that treats every player identically may sound fair in theory, but in practice it ignores behavioural differences,” says Markus Kanerva. “Effective regulation should enable controlled differentiation, not prohibit it entirely.”

A Call for Reconsideration

Kasinoilmankierratysta.fi supports the introduction of a licensed system that enhances consumer protection, transparency and taxation. However, the platform urges policymakers to reconsider the blanket ban on activity-based bonuses and instead allow regulated, supervised personalisation within clear limits.

“The success of the reform will ultimately be measured by channelisation,” Kanerva concludes. “If overly rigid bonus rules make the licensed market less competitive, the risk is clear: players will move toward offshore operators, weakening both consumer protection and state oversight.”

Kasinoilmankierratysta.fi remains committed to informing Finnish players about transparent, fair and wager-free bonus structures and to contributing constructively to the public debate on sustainable gambling regulation.

