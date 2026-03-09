Menquadfi (Sanofi) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Menquadfi Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MenQuadfi market has experienced significant growth due to factors such as expanded routine childhood immunization schedules, heightened awareness of meningococcal disease risks, and government-backed vaccination initiatives. Additionally, improvements in conjugate vaccine technology and increased vaccination coverage rates have further fueled this growth. In the forecast period, rising demand for booster vaccinations and expanding travel-related immunization are expected to drive the market. Investments in next-generation vaccine platforms and a global emphasis on disease prevention contribute to the market's upward trajectory.

Notable trends include greater adoption of quadrivalent conjugate vaccines and a focus on long-term immunogenicity and broad-spectrum meningococcal protection. Global immunization programs are expanding, underscoring enhanced vaccine safety and consistency. The increasing incidence of meningitis is a significant catalyst for the MenQuadfi market. For example, the CDC reported 143 meningococcal disease cases in the US as of March 2024, a notable increase from the previous year.

The robust growth in healthcare infrastructure also supports the MenQuadfi market expansion. With advancements in medical technology and increased investments, healthcare facilities have improved, facilitating vaccine distribution and accessibility. In May 2023, the American Hospital Association highlighted a growth in US hospitals, indicative of this trend.

Global travel increases further accelerate the MenQuadfi market. Rising tourism and travel to meningitis-prone regions drive demand for the vaccine. Reports from the United Nations World Tourism Organization show that international arrivals neared pre-pandemic figures by 2023, underscoring this trend.

Sanofi S.A. is a key player in the MenQuadfi market. North America holds the largest market share, while Asia-Pacific is poised for significant growth. The market spans across regions like Western and Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, covering countries including the US, UK, China, and India.

Tariff implications are shaping the market landscape by raising costs of vaccine raw materials and affecting public health immunization programs. These challenges encourage domestic vaccine production and bolster long-term supply chain resilience.

The MenQuadfi market research report offers a comprehensive view of the industry, detailing global market size, regional shares, market segments, and trends. MenQuadfi, a quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine, protects against infections by *Neisseria meningitidis* and is approved for individuals aged two years and older. It is pivotal for meningococcal disease prevention, offering broad, lasting protection and consistent immunogenicity.

MenQuadfi distribution includes hospital and retail pharmacies, online platforms, and public health departments, serving a wide age range from infants to older adults. The market encompasses sales of meningococcal, pneumococcal, influenza, and hepatitis vaccines. Values indicate 'factory gate' values, representing revenues from the sale of goods without resales along the supply chain.

Report Scope:

By Type: Conjugate Vaccine, Combination Vaccine

By Indication: Disease Prevention, Outbreak Control, Travel Vaccination, Routine Immunization

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Public Health Departments

By Age Group: Adolescents, Adults, Older Adults

By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Vaccination Centers

Companies Featured

Sanofi S.A.

