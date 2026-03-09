Deadline Alert: Navan, Inc. (NAVN) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Los Angeles, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming April 24, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Navan, Inc. (“Navan” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NAVN) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company’s October 31, 2025 initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR NAVAN INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On or about October 31, 2025, Navan conducted its IPO, selling approximately 36.9 million shares at $25.00 per share.

On December 15, 2025, Navan released its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results, revealing that it increased its sales and marketing expenses to nearly $95 million, a 39% increase from its $68.5 million sales and marketing expenses in the previous quarter.

The Company also announced that its CFO was stepping down, effective immediately, just six weeks after the IPO.

On this news, Navan’s stock price fell $1.74, or 11.9%, to close at $12.90 per share on December 16, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

As of the filing of this case, the Company’s stock has continued to fall, trading as low as $9.20 per share, over 63% below its $25 IPO price.



What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) at the time of the IPO, the Company had increased its “sales and marketing” expenses by 39% for the quarter ending October 31, 2025 ($95 million) to sustain its revenue, Gross Booking Volume, and usage yield growth; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Navan common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than April 24, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

