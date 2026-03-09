THE LIGHT HOUSE 2026: Van Jones, Shameik Moore, Michele Jawando Join The Tech We Want's Flagship Austin Gathering

Austin, TX, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tech We Want is pleased to announce the fourth annual THE LIGHT HOUSE event, scheduled for March 13–14, 2026, at The Belmont in Austin, Texas.

THE LIGHT HOUSE 2026 Event Announcement (Graphics credit: JLorne Studio)

Under the theme “Love Is Our LLM,” this year’s gathering invites technologists, funders, artists, activists, and dreamers to explore how love, as practice, as infrastructure, as resistance, can reshape our digital future. While the tech world fixates on large language models, THE LIGHT HOUSE is investing in more powerful invisible forces: human connection, collective care, and the relationships that hold communities together when systems fall apart.

THE LIGHT HOUSE has grown into one of the most anticipated March gatherings in Austin for anyone working at the intersection of technology, justice, and imagination. Last year’s event drew nearly 2,000 unique attendees across two days. The 2026 edition builds on that momentum with an expanded program rooted in TTWW’s core belief: technology must serve human needs and collective purpose, not just corporate profit.

The Tech We Want is a responsible innovation platform and network for tech visionaries, operators, and champions who are building an alternative tech economy rooted in shared power and prosperity. Working alongside Omidyar Network and partners, THE LIGHT HOUSE offers a vision of a tech ecosystem where humans are the protagonists in shaping our shared technological future.

Event Highlights

Day 1 (March 13): THE LIGHT HOUSE opens at noon with networking and community partner activations, followed by a full afternoon of main stage programming. The day kicks off with a fishbowl dialogue featuring political analyst and bestselling author Van Jones, Marvel Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore, Michele Jawando, President of Omidyar Network, and co-founder and CEO of social-media app Spill, Phonz Terrell, exploring what it takes to build responsible tech products and move them from the margins to the mainstream. Rather than traditional panels, THE LIGHT HOUSE’s fishbowl format seats speakers in a center circle with attendees surrounding them, able to tap in and join the conversation directly, reshaping the power dynamics of a typical stage-centered discussion.

Day 1 also features THE LIGHT HOUSE’s signature Lightning Talks, a rapid-fire showcase of responsible innovation work from across the tech ecosystem. This year’s speakers include Dr. Fallon Wilson (Black Tech Futures) on the power of Black churches in building a liberating tech ecosystem, Katya Hancock (Young Futures) on how AI is reshaping young people’s capacity for critical thinking, Paul Spitler (Hack Club Bank) on a new playbook for fiscal sponsorship, and Ellen Jacobs (Omidyar Network) on the need to regulate AI.

An audience-led fishbowl asks the room a question at the heart of TTWW’s work: "Can AI be ethical?" Facilitated by Jocelyn MacDougall and hosted by The Tech We Want founder Aniyia Williams, this session invites the full room to wrestle with how we set the terms and conditions for AI in our lives, through policy, culture, workplaces, and personal relationships. The beloved Library of the Future returns, stocked with books recommended by speakers and partners, alongside hands-on activations from community collaborators.

Day 2 (March 14): Programming shifts to convening as a strategy for building collective power, rewriting the stories and metrics that shape our relationship to technology, and creating digital futures where connection, not engagement, is what matters. The afternoon’s marquee session, “Expanding the Capital Stack: Alternative Finance for Alternative Futures,” brings together Jessica Norwood (RUNWAY), Kwamena Aidoo (Corridor Ventures), Laurie Felker Jones (Modern Tender), and Frederik Groce (BLCK VC) for a fishbowl dialogue on how venture capital, philanthropy, public sector funding, and community investment can be intentionally layered to drive more inclusive ecosystem growth.

Day 2’s Lightning Talks are presented as a “Reporters in Residence” segment by Omidyar Network, featuring journalists investigating the frontlines of tech and power. Speakers include Aaron Mok on the labor behind AI’s infrastructure boom, Sharon Weinberger on the Pentagon’s battle with Anthropic over military AI restrictions, Varsha Bansal on the mental health impacts of AI companionship, and Marty Swant on legislating AI.

Beyond the mainstage, THE LIGHT HOUSE is designed as social infrastructure, every corner of the venue built to spark the kinds of connections that don't happen from a stage. The Tech We Want Library returns with a curated collection of books recommended by speakers and partners, and a series of partner workshops: EdFarm leads a session on designing education pilots that center learning over products, Black Innovation Alliance offers a framework for navigating chaos without losing purpose, and Dream Machine Academy hosts "Co-creating Tomorrow," a participatory design workshop. The Kapor Center will also spotlight their Responsible Innovation AI Principles. Other activations include a listening booth built with Amoofy, inviting attendees to record anonymous reflections on the tech future they want, with emerging themes displayed in real time. And &tag takes over the coffee lounge on both days, turning the space between sessions into its own kind of programming.

LIGHTS OUT! Closing Party (March 14, evening): The event wraps with an electrifying closing party at The Belmont. Join an evening of curated DJs, creative activations, a photo booth, refreshments, and TTWW swag. All attendees must be 21 or older with valid ID.

Registration

THE LIGHT HOUSE is free to attend, with no badges required. Attendees are encouraged to bring friends and colleagues who share a commitment to responsible technology.

Register now: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1976791835594

Event page: https://thetechwewant.com/our-events/the-light-house/

About The Tech We Want

The Tech We Want is dedicated to building a new tech ecosystem by centering, amplifying, and shifting power to leaders, advocates, and entrepreneurs working toward a future where everyone thrives. Through collaboration and innovation, the organization supports experimentation and funding of new cultural and economic infrastructures that prioritize inclusivity, sustainability, and responsible innovation. The Tech We Want is a project of Omidyar Network.

Photo credit: Chloe Jackman Photography

