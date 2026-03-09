Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Aquestive Therapeutics securities between June 16, 2025 and January 8, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/AQST.

Aquestive Therapeutics Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the relevant period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) the timeline for approval and launch of Aquestive’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for Anaphylm (dibutepinephrine) sublingual film was materially overstated;

(2) Defendants’ statements expressing confidence in the NDA submission and their repeated assertions that Anaphylm would receive approval by the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) date of January 31, 2026 lacked a reasonable basis;

(3) the NDA faced significant risks related to human factors associated with the use of the sublingual film, including packaging, administration, use, and labeling; and

(4) Defendants concealed or minimized the material impact of these human‑factors issues on the likelihood and timing of regulatory approval.

What's Next for Aquestive Therapeutics Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/AQST. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Aquestive Therapeutics you have until May 4, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Aquestive Therapeutics Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Aquestive Therapeutics Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

