Vaqta (Merck) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The Vaqta market is experiencing a notable rise due to various factors, both in the historic and forecast periods. Historically, the market has benefited from expanded immunization schedules, increased hepatitis A outbreaks, and strengthened vaccine manufacturing standards. The forecast period is expected to see growth from enhanced focus on universal vaccination, investments in public health infrastructure, and emerging combination vaccine strategies.

Increased hepatitis A cases are a major driver for the Vaqta market. Factors contributing to this surge include poor sanitation, foodborne outbreaks, and unvaccinated populations, particularly in high-risk areas. The Health Security Agency in the UK noted a rise in cases from 400 to over 800 in 2024. This increased incidence underlines the importance of Vaqta in prevention efforts.

Healthcare expenditure is also boosting the market. Aging populations and chronic diseases are fueling healthcare investments, thereby expanding access to Vaqta. In the UK, healthcare spending rose by 5.6% between 2022 and 2023. This increase allows for more extensive vaccination programs and preventive healthcare initiatives.

The prevalence of chronic diseases is prompting further growth in the Vaqta market. Chronic conditions, exacerbated by aging and lifestyle factors, necessitate ongoing medical attention. Vaqta plays a crucial role in protecting individuals with chronic diseases from hepatitis A, particularly those with liver issues or weakened immune systems. WHO statistics highlight chronic diseases as a leading cause of death globally, underscoring the need for vaccines like Vaqta.

North America is leading in the Vaqta market, with Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions showing significant potential. However, tariffs are posing challenges by elevating costs for imported components, affecting public health budgets in North America and Europe the most. These tariffs, while burdensome, are also fostering domestic vaccine production and regional capacity expansion.

Merck & Co. Inc. is a major player in the Vaqta market. The market encompasses sales of hepatitis A vaccines, combination vaccines, and vaccine adjuvants, with the values representing factory gate prices. In-depth market research provides comprehensive insights into industry size, regional shares, and competition, essential for stakeholders aiming to thrive in the sector.

Vaqta, an inactivated virus vaccine, is pivotal in protecting against hepatitis A. It is distributed across various healthcare settings and used for hepatitis A vaccination, travel vaccination, and routine immunization. By catering to diverse end users, including hospitals and ambulatory care facilities, Vaqta remains critical in global health initiatives.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: Hepatitis A Vaccination, Travel Vaccination, Routine Vaccination;

Hepatitis A Vaccination, Travel Vaccination, Routine Vaccination; By Age Group: Pediatrics, Adults, Elderly;

Pediatrics, Adults, Elderly; Distribution Channel: Hospitals and Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Specialty Pharmacies;

Hospitals and Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Specialty Pharmacies; End Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care, Home Care.

Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care, Home Care. Companies: Merck & Co. Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc. Countries: Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market

2. Vaqta Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Vaqta Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

3. Vaqta Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users

4. Global Vaqta Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends

5. Vaqta Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1. Hospitals

5.2. Public Health Clinics

5.3. Travel Medicine Clinics

5.4. Pediatric Care Centers

5.5. Community Health Centers

6. Vaqta Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market

7. Global Vaqta Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Vaqta PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Vaqta Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Vaqta Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Vaqta Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)

8. Global Vaqta Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis

9. Vaqta Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Vaqta Market, Segmentation by Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.2. Global Vaqta Market, Segmentation by Age Group, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.3. Global Vaqta Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.4. Global Vaqta Market, Segmentation by End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10. Vaqta Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Vaqta Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Vaqta Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Companies Featured

Merck & Co. Inc.

