Atlas Launches AI Agents That Build Game Production Pipelines

VIENNA, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas today announced the launch of its multi-agent AI system within Atlas AI Studio , introducing AI agents capable of building and operating complete 3D production workflows for game studios. The release brings Atlas AI Studio out of closed beta and into broad global availability on Google Cloud Marketplace , marking a shift from experimental AI tools toward agent-driven game development.

Artists can describe what they need in natural language, and the system assembles complete pipelines spanning generation, texturing, optimization, and engine integration. Rather than relying on single AI models producing isolated outputs, Atlas AI Studio orchestrates multiple specialized agents that collaborate across the entire 3D pipeline. The launch signals a broader transition for the industry that moves AI from creative experimentation into the core infrastructure used to build and ship games.

"The games development industry has been stuck in a paradigm where AI means 'type a prompt, get an output,'" said Ben James, Founder of Atlas. "That's useful for exploration, but it breaks down in production. Real pipelines chain dozens of operations together – generation, segmentation, optimization, texturing, LODs. Our agents build those pipelines for you, based on how professional studios actually ship games."

The global games market surpassed $180 billion in 2024, while studios spent an estimated $38 billion on asset production alone. As live-service games demand constant updates, expanding worlds, and higher visual fidelity, development teams face growing pressure to produce more content without proportionally increasing team size. In closed beta with AAA studios, the platform demonstrated 10-50x faster asset creation and 70-90% lower per-asset costs, while maintaining production standards.

How It Works

At the core of the Atlas platform is a multi-agent AI system trained on real production pipelines and extensive benchmarking across 2D, 3D, texturing, optimization, and post-processing tasks. Using natural language, artists and technical teams can direct the agent to build workflows for specific needs, then refine iteratively.

The agent can ingest style guides and art bibles, extract constraints, and recommend combinations of AI models to improve output quality. It automatically manages complex technical parameters and evaluates results against production criteria to maintain consistency across a project's look, feel, and performance requirements.

Every workflow is non-destructive and visual: artists see exactly what's happening at each stage and can adjust any node without starting over. Once perfected, the workflows run directly in Unreal Engine, Unity, Blender, or custom pipelines.

Validated Through Real Studio Use

According to Google Cloud research , 97% of gaming executives believe AI will transform how games are designed and developed, but adoption has been slowed by outputs that require extensive manual cleanup and tools that don't fit existing workflows.

Atlas addresses both challenges. The multi-agent approach produces higher-quality results than any single model, while the visual, non-destructive interface gives artists the control they need. Studios including Square Enix, PeDePe, Parallel, and ego AI are already using the platform. During beta, more than 95% of Atlas users turned to AI agents for concepting, with one in six allowing the agent to fully construct their 3D workflow end to end.

"Atlas's ability to seamlessly integrate with our highly customized workflows has been a game-changer," said Joseph Burnette, Tech Director of the Innovation Technology Division at Square Enix. "By deeply understanding the nuances of our pipeline, they've become an invaluable partner, enabling us to deliver high-quality, performance-optimized solutions with impressive agility."

The platform is also being used in current production for an upcoming Aerosoft simulator game release. "Global Rescue covers every city in the world, so we needed thousands of buildings that actually look local, not generic. Atlas let our artists define the style, then expanded it at a scale we could never achieve manually. It's not replacing our team; it's multiplying what they can do,” said Niklas Polster, Co-Founder, PeDePe.

Available Now on Google Cloud Marketplace

Atlas is available now through Google Cloud Marketplace. Studios can apply existing Google Cloud commits toward Atlas usage, with enterprise-grade security and unified billing.

“AI has become foundational to how games are built. Atlas AI Studio represents an important milestone for production-ready AI workflows, giving studios a scalable way to integrate intelligent systems directly into their pipelines through Google Cloud,” said Jack Buser, Global Director for Games, Google Cloud.

For more information, visit https://studio.atlas.design .

About Atlas

Atlas is an AI-native content creation platform built for professional game studios. By orchestrating multiple AI models through an intelligent agent system, Atlas enables teams to create production-ready 3D assets, environments, and workflows at unprecedented speed, without compromising quality or creative control. Atlas is a Google Cloud Partner, available exclusively on Google Cloud Marketplace.

