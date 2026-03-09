Jynneos (Bavarian Nordic) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jynneos Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Jynneos market has been significantly impacted by global health initiatives and the increasing threat of zoonotic diseases. Past efforts in smallpox eradication, monkeypox outbreaks, and the development of safer vaccinia platforms have played critical roles in shaping the historic growth of this market. Additionally, government preparedness and public health vaccination programs have been pivotal.

Looking forward, the forecast period promises notable growth spurred by rising zoonotic risks and expansions in national vaccine reserves. Increased funding for biodefense, enhanced global surveillance systems, and broader adult immunization programs are poised to drive this market forward. Emerging trends focus on preventing infectious diseases, expanding non-replicating vaccine technologies, and increased vaccine stockpiling, alongside heightened awareness of zoonotic diseases.

The surge in monkeypox cases is a key factor propelling the Jynneos market's growth. The monkeypox virus, part of the orthopoxvirus family, has seen increased prevalence due to global travel and human-wildlife interaction. Jynneos is recognized for its effectiveness in preventing monkeypox among at-risk individuals, offering a safer alternative than traditional smallpox vaccines. Reports highlight over 100,000 confirmed monkeypox cases between 2022 and 2024 globally, further boosting market demand.

Bavarian Nordic, a key player, is focusing on combined vaccines targeting multiple diseases. Their efforts have been exemplified by JYNNEOS (MVA-BN), approved by Singapore's Health Sciences Authority in 2024 for adults at high risk of smallpox and monkeypox. This non-replicating vaccine caters to individuals with weakened immune systems and contributes to overall public health preparedness.

In May 2024, Bavarian Nordic partnered with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to extend the Jynneos vaccine's development for children in Africa, emphasizing safety and efficacy in endemic regions. This collaboration aims to facilitate regulatory approval and bolster vaccine accessibility for children facing epidemic threats.

Geographically, North America led the Jynneos market in 2025, while Europe is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth. Asia-Pacific, Eastern and Western Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa are also crucial regions for market expansion.

Tariffs have influenced the market by elevating costs in vaccine manufacturing, particularly in import-reliant regions such as Asia-Pacific. While these costs impact public health program budgets, they also incentivize domestic manufacturing investments, enhancing national supply security.

The Jynneos market research provides comprehensive insights into market size, regional shares, and competitive analysis, delineating market trends and growth opportunities. The market comprises sales of vaccine vials and auto-injectors, with values reflecting the revenue from sales, grants, and donations. The focus on Jynneos' dual protection against monkeypox and smallpox, involving various distribution channels and end users, underscores its pivotal role in contemporary and future immunization landscapes.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Jynneos Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Jynneos Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Jynneos Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Jynneos Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Rising Focus on Emerging Infectious Disease Prevention

4.2.2 Expansion of Non Replicating Vaccine Technologies

4.2.3 Growth in Government Immunization Programs

4.2.4 Increased Stockpiling of Strategic Vaccines

4.2.5 Rising Awareness of Zoonotic Diseases



5. Jynneos Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Public Health Organizations

5.2 Hospitals

5.3 Specialty Clinics

5.4 Government Immunization Programs

5.5 Home Healthcare Providers



6. Jynneos Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Jynneos Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Jynneos PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Jynneos Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Jynneos Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Jynneos Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Jynneos Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Jynneos Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Jynneos Market, Segmentation by Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Prevention of Monkeypox, Prevention of Smallpox

9.2. Global Jynneos Market, Segmentation by Formulation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Injectable Formulation, Lyophilized Powder for Reconstitution

9.3. Global Jynneos Market, Segmentation by Patient Demographics, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Adult Patients, Pediatric Patients, High-Risk Populations

9.4. Global Jynneos Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Direct Sales, Wholesalers and Distributors, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

9.5. Global Jynneos Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Public Health Organizations, Home Healthcare Providers



10. Jynneos Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Jynneos Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Jynneos Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xoblba

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.