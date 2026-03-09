Jeuveau (Evolus) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jeuveau Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Jeuveau market has experienced substantial growth due to increasing cosmetic awareness, an early embrace of botulinum toxin treatments, the rise of dermatology aesthetics, social media influence, and a growing demand for non-surgical facial treatments. Future growth is expected to stem from increasing disposable incomes, greater millennial adoption, expansion of medspa chains, rising male aesthetic procedures, and product differentiation among toxin brands. Key trends are the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, growing adoption of botulinum toxin alternatives, and an increased focus on facial rejuvenation and short recovery cosmetic treatments.

The surge in demand for cosmetic procedures is forecasted to drive the Jeuveau market significantly. The popularity of cosmetic procedures is rising, fueled by social media, self-care focus, and non-invasive technology advancements, providing safer, affordable treatments. Jeuveau, a botulinum toxin injectable, temporarily reduces facial wrinkles, especially between the eyebrows, contributing to the market's expansion. For instance, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery reported 34.9 million aesthetic procedures globally in 2023, a 3.4% annual increase. Such trends indicate continued growth for Jeuveau.

The expansion of aesthetic clinics is set to further propel the Jeuveau market. These clinics provide non-surgical cosmetic treatments, and their rapid growth is driven by demand for accessible, non-invasive options with minimal downtime. Jeuveau supports these clinics, offering effective wrinkle-reducing treatments, helping them attract more clients. As an example, PolicyBee reported nearly 4,000 clinics in the UK in 2024, delivering close to 892,000 procedures, highlighting the sector's rapid expansion.

Another significant trend is the adoption of subscription models, such as monthly memberships, to boost customer retention, offering more affordable treatment access. Evolus, Jeuveau's manufacturer, launched Club Evolus in 2024, providing a subscription at $49 per month, saving members approximately $113 per treatment. This program attracted 100 practices and plans further expansion in 2025.

North America led the Jeuveau market in 2025, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing. Tariffs have increased costs for importing neurotoxin materials, affecting pricing strategies and clinic margins in import-dependent areas. However, this has driven localized manufacturing and supply diversification.

The Jeuveau market research report provides comprehensive statistics, including market size, regional shares, and competitor information, offering a detailed analysis of market trends and opportunities. Jeuveau is a prescription injectable treatment addressing moderate to severe glabellar lines, serving a wide demographic range across various medical facilities.

The market encompasses sales of botulinum toxin injections, treatment packages, and support products. Market value is defined as revenues from sales within the specified market and geography, excluding resales along the supply chain.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Jeuveau Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Jeuveau Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Jeuveau Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Jeuveau Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.5 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Aesthetic Procedures

4.2.2 Growing Adoption of Botulinum Toxin Alternatives

4.2.3 Increased Focus on Facial Rejuvenation

4.2.4 Expansion of Medical Aesthetic Clinics

4.2.5 Preference for Short Recovery Cosmetic Treatments



5. Jeuveau Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Dermatology Clinics

5.2 Medical Aesthetic Centers

5.3 Cosmetic Surgery Clinics

5.4 Hospitals

5.5 Specialty Skin Care Centers



6. Jeuveau Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Jeuveau Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Jeuveau PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Jeuveau Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Jeuveau Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Jeuveau Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Jeuveau Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Jeuveau Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Jeuveau Market, Segmentation by Clinical Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Glabellar Lines, Other Indications

9.2. Global Jeuveau Market, Segmentation by Patient Demographics, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Millennial Patients, Gen X and Older Adults, Gender Segmentation

9.3. Global Jeuveau Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Therapeutic, Aesthetic

9.4. Global Jeuveau Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gpprrm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.