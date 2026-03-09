Jetrea (Oxurion) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jetrea Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth trajectory of the Jetrea market from the historic period can be largely ascribed to constraints in surgical vitrectomy, a rising prevalence of age-related eye disorders, early validation of ocriplasmin, increasing ophthalmologist awareness, and an escalating demand for non-surgical retinal interventions.

Continued growth can be expected due to the global aging population, an increase in retinal specialty clinics, more frequent screenings for macular conditions, a preference for office-based treatments, and sustained innovation in ophthalmic enzymes. Key trends include the adoption of pharmacologic vitreolysis, a preference for minimally invasive treatments, growing diagnosis of vitreomacular disorders, and a shift toward enzyme-based therapies.

The prevalence of retinal diseases is forecasted to drive Jetrea's market expansion. Retinal conditions, influenced by aging populations and higher diabetes rates, increase the risk of vision loss or blindness. Jetrea addresses conditions such as vitreomacular traction and macular holes related to age and diabetes, aligning with increased incidences projected by institutions like The Royal College of Ophthalmologists, which estimates a rise in sight loss cases due to age-related macular degeneration (AMD) to 29.7% by 2050 from 23.1% in 2024, raising the affected populace from 445,809 to approximately 1.23 million individuals.

The growth of Jetrea is also expected to be fueled by an increasing number of clinical trials evaluating its efficacy in treating symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion (sVMA). As healthcare needs become more complex and medical research expands, clinical trials numbered 39,710 new studies in 2023 per ClinicalTrials.gov, advancing the understanding and treatment options for retinal conditions.

Personalized medicine is another growth catalyst for Jetrea. By tailoring healthcare strategies to individual characteristics, this approach benefits from Jetrea's targeted therapy for specific retinal conditions like sVMA. This trend is supported by the Drug Information Association's forecast that FDA approvals for cell and gene therapies will rise significantly, indicating a strong market for such personalized options.

In the Jetrea market landscape, North America was the largest region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised as the fastest-growing region. The market's regional scope includes Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with countries like Australia, India, and China covered in reports. Tariffs affecting import-dependent regions have impacted Jetrea's market by increasing costs, yet they have also spurred regional manufacturing alliances and localized supply strategies for ophthalmic biologics.

Jetrea's primary uses involve treating vitreomacular traction (VMT) and symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion, with market demographics spanning adults to the elderly. Distribution channels include direct sales and online pharmacies, while key users encompass ophthalmologists and clinics. The Jetrea market report offers a comprehensive view of global market size, regional shares, market segments, and opportunities with a thorough analysis of the current and forthcoming scenarios.

As a pharmacologic agent, Jetrea enzymatically addresses abnormal adhesion between the vitreous body and the macula, serving as a focused, non-surgical intervention for specific retinal conditions, thereby aligning with the market's push towards individualized, enzyme-based treatments.

Increasing Adoption of Pharmacologic Vitreolysis

Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Retinal Treatments

Growing Diagnosis of Vitreomacular Disorders

Shift Toward Enzyme Based Ophthalmic Therapies

Expansion of Outpatient Retinal Care

Indication: Vitreomacular Traction; Symptomatic Vitreomacular Adhesion; Combination Therapy

Patient Demographics: Adult; Elderly; High-Risk Groups

Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Pharmaceutical Wholesalers; Online Pharmacies; International Markets

End User: Ophthalmologists; Hospitals and Clinics; Outpatient Surgical Centres; Research Institutions

