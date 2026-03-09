Ixinity (Medexus Pharma) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ixinity Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ixinity market is set for significant growth, attributed to both historical and forecasted developments in hemophilia B treatment. Historically, growth has been spurred by genetic prevalence, plasma-derived factor limitations, advances in recombinant technology, hospital-based bleeding management, and increasing diagnosis rates. Looking forward, the market is driven by the adoption of extended half-life therapies, homecare treatment expansions, heightened hemophilia awareness, supportive reimbursement policies for rare diseases, and innovations in clotting factor engineering. Key trends include a shift towards long-acting factor IX therapies, expansion of prophylactic care, personalized bleeding disorder management, growth of home infusion programs, and improved recombinant protein purity.

The prevalence of hemophilia is a major contributor to the market's growth, as emerging diagnostics increase the identification of previously undiagnosed cases. Ixinity, a recombinant factor IX therapy, plays a crucial role in preventing and controlling bleeding episodes in hemophilia B patients. According to the World Federation of Hemophilia, hemophilia A affects approximately 17.1 per 100,000 males, and hemophilia B 3.8 per 100,000, with severe cases less common. This growing prevalence critically bolsters the Ixinity market.

The aging population segment is notably influencing the market expansion. As advancements in healthcare extend life expectancy and birth rates decline, the proportion of elderly individuals rises, impacting healthcare systems globally. Ixinity is pivotal for managing bleeding risks in this demographic, ensuring the maintenance of stable clotting factor IX levels. The Population Reference Bureau reports a projected increase in Americans aged 65 and older from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050.

In a strategic business move, XOMA Corporation acquired IXINITY commercial rights from Aptevo Therapeutics in March 2023. This acquisition aligns with XOMA's strategy to ensure a steady cash flow and expedite royalty aggregation.

North America dominated the Ixinity market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region. Key regions include Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered are Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, and Canada.

Trade tariffs have impacted the market by elevating costs for inputs like recombinant protein manufacturing supplies and sterile processing equipment. Nonetheless, they encourage domestic biologics manufacturing and improve regional supply chains. The Ixinity market research report offers detailed insights into market statistics, size, regional shares, and segments, presenting a comprehensive overview of current and future industry scenarios. It evaluates market trends and opportunities critical for thriving in the industry.

Ixinity is a recombinant clotting factor IX used in hemophilia B management. Administered via intravenous infusion, it reduces the frequency of infusions needed to maintain factor IX levels. Primary uses include routine prophylaxis, on-demand treatment, and perioperative management, with diverse patient demographics ranging from pediatric to adult populations, served by healthcare institutions including hospitals, clinics, and home care settings.

The Ixinity market consists of the sale of recombinant coagulation factor IX, with values measured at the 'factory gate', encompassing the value of accompanying services. Revenues are evaluated based on the market and driven by direct sales, grants, or donations.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Ixinity Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Ixinity Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



3. Ixinity Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Ixinity Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. Ixinity Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Hemophilia Treatment Centers

5.3 Specialty Clinics

5.4 Home Care Settings

5.5 Ambulatory Infusion Centers



6. Ixinity Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Ixinity Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Ixinity PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Ixinity Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Ixinity Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Ixinity Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Ixinity Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Ixinity Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Ixinity Market, Segmentation by Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.2. Global Ixinity Market, Segmentation by Patient Demographics, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.3. Global Ixinity Market, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

