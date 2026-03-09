QUADIENT: Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.
In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations
Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560
|As at 27 February 2026
|Total number of shares
|34,468,912
|Theoretical total number of voting rights
|34,468,912
|Net total number of voting rights
|33,888,254
For more information, please contact:
|Anne-Sophie Jugean, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 24
as.jugean@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com
|Laura Paxton, Quadient
l.paxton@quadient.com
Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/
