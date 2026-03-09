Disclosure of transactions in on shares from March 02nd to March 06th,2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, March 9th, 2026   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from March 02nd to March 06th,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 02nd to March 06th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2026-03-02FR00001254867241,000000137,763078XPAR
VINCI2026-03-02FR00001254864591,000000137,767872CEUX
VINCI2026-03-02FR00001254862985,000000137,936482AQEU
VINCI2026-03-02FR0000125486697,000000137,912123TQEX
VINCI2026-03-03FR00001254868312,000000133,933752XPAR
VINCI2026-03-03FR00001254864386,000000133,874122CEUX
VINCI2026-03-03FR00001254862540,000000133,485315AQEU
VINCI2026-03-03FR0000125486671,000000133,969151TQEX
VINCI2026-03-04FR00001254868946,000000134,409786XPAR
VINCI2026-03-04FR00001254864522,000000134,44791CEUX
VINCI2026-03-04FR00001254861907,000000134,548479AQEU
VINCI2026-03-04FR0000125486730,000000134,498356TQEX
VINCI2026-03-05FR00001254866973,000000133,26655XPAR
VINCI2026-03-05FR00001254864862,000000133,247727CEUX
VINCI2026-03-05FR00001254863549,000000133,01599AQEU
VINCI2026-03-05FR0000125486736,000000133,214538TQEX
VINCI2026-03-06FR00001254869065,000000129,104109XPAR
VINCI2026-03-06FR00001254864826,000000129,082739CEUX
VINCI2026-03-06FR00001254861842,000000128,623398AQEU
VINCI2026-03-06FR0000125486298,000000128,880872TQEX
      
  TOTAL79 679133,6399 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

                                                                 ______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 02-03-26 to 06-03-26 vGB
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading