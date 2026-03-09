Nanterre, March 9th, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from March 02nd to March 06th,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 02nd to March 06th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2026-03-02 FR0000125486 7241,000000 137,763078 XPAR VINCI 2026-03-02 FR0000125486 4591,000000 137,767872 CEUX VINCI 2026-03-02 FR0000125486 2985,000000 137,936482 AQEU VINCI 2026-03-02 FR0000125486 697,000000 137,912123 TQEX VINCI 2026-03-03 FR0000125486 8312,000000 133,933752 XPAR VINCI 2026-03-03 FR0000125486 4386,000000 133,874122 CEUX VINCI 2026-03-03 FR0000125486 2540,000000 133,485315 AQEU VINCI 2026-03-03 FR0000125486 671,000000 133,969151 TQEX VINCI 2026-03-04 FR0000125486 8946,000000 134,409786 XPAR VINCI 2026-03-04 FR0000125486 4522,000000 134,44791 CEUX VINCI 2026-03-04 FR0000125486 1907,000000 134,548479 AQEU VINCI 2026-03-04 FR0000125486 730,000000 134,498356 TQEX VINCI 2026-03-05 FR0000125486 6973,000000 133,26655 XPAR VINCI 2026-03-05 FR0000125486 4862,000000 133,247727 CEUX VINCI 2026-03-05 FR0000125486 3549,000000 133,01599 AQEU VINCI 2026-03-05 FR0000125486 736,000000 133,214538 TQEX VINCI 2026-03-06 FR0000125486 9065,000000 129,104109 XPAR VINCI 2026-03-06 FR0000125486 4826,000000 129,082739 CEUX VINCI 2026-03-06 FR0000125486 1842,000000 128,623398 AQEU VINCI 2026-03-06 FR0000125486 298,000000 128,880872 TQEX TOTAL 79 679 133,6399

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

