EXOSENS ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF ITS 2025 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Press release, Mérignac (France), 9 March 2026 – Exosens (EXENS; FR001400Q9V2) announces that it filed its 2025 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF) on 9 March 2026.

Exosens‘ 2025 Universal Registration Document, available in its entirety in French, contains the Group's 2025 annual financial report, the Group's management report, the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance, a description of the share buyback programme and the Group's sustainability report.

The 2025 Universal Registration Document is available on Exosens‘ website (www.exosens.com) in the Investors/Regulated Information section, and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

The English version of Exosens’ 2025 Universal Registration Document will shortly be available on the Company’s website (www.exosens.com).

About Exosens

Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as advanced cameras, neutron and gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 12 sites, in Europe and North America, and with over 2,000 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris regulated market (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2). Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: www.exosens.com.

Investor Relations

Laurent Sfaxi, l.sfaxi@exosens.com

Attachment