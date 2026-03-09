ENR FutureTech 2026 Returns to San Francisco May 4-6 With Early Bird Registration Open Through March 27

SAN FRANCISCO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engineering News-Record (ENR) announced that ENR FutureTech 2026 will return May 4-6 to the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, with early bird registration open through March 27. More than 35 industry speakers and experts from leading firms, including Suffolk Construction and Rogers O’Brien Construction, will present keynotes and expert panels, with sessions covering AI, reality capture, and digital transformation across the AEC industry.

"Construction technology continues to move at lightning speed, but ENR FutureTech makes staying ahead of the curve accessible and actionable," said Scott Seltz , Publisher of ENR. "This year's forum will bring together the industry's most forward-thinking leaders to share insights on the technologies that are reshaping how we build."

Following the success of ENR FutureTech 2025, which drew nearly 600 attendees to San Francisco, this year's event is expected to attract an even larger audience of construction technology leaders, contractors, materials innovators and venture capitalists, with sponsorships for the show floor’s exhibit space already sold out. Attendees can look forward to networking opportunities, connections with other key industry decision-makers, and three days of learnings showcasing the technological advancements driving productivity, safety, and profitability across the architecture, engineering, and construction sectors.

Early bird registration is now open through March 27, 2026.

Early Bird Rates Standard Rates Attendee/Sponsor: $835

$835 Group Discount (4 or more): $760

$760 Supplier: $2,100 Attendee/Sponsor: $940

$940 Group Discount (4 or more): $865

$865 Supplier: $2,200



For more information and to register, visit www.enr.com/future-tech .

About ENR FutureTech

ENR FutureTech is the construction industry's leading technology forum for architecture, engineering, and construction professionals exploring emerging technologies that drive industry productivity, safety, and profitability. Produced annually by ENR, the trusted authority in engineering and construction news for more than 150 years, the event features keynotes, expert panels, live demonstrations, and exhibitions showcasing the latest technology innovations shaping the future of construction.

Learn more: www.enr.com/future-tech

About The MicDrop Agency

Founded in 2021, The MicDrop Agency is an award-winning boutique communications consulting firm specializing in public relations, digital communications, and reputation management for technology-driven startups. With offices in Toronto, Calgary, and Austin, Texas, the agency has built particular expertise in construction technology, insurance, and healthcare AI. Led by 2x TED speaker Katie Zeppieri, The MicDrop Agency delivers tailored, comprehensive solutions that elevate brand awareness and drive "Mic Drop" moments for clients. The agency's Austin office, which opened in 2025, is expanding in 2026.

Learn more: www.themicdropagency.com

