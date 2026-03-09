AspirePeak Properties Launches Remote Investor Support Framework as Out-of-Province Investment Surges

Calgary, AB, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AspirePeak Properties, a Calgary-based property management firm serving investors across Calgary and Edmonton, has announced the launch of its Remote Investor Support Framework, a structured management approach designed to help out-of-province property owners navigate the operational complexities of rental property ownership in Alberta.

Calgary’s downtown skyline and surrounding residential communities. Alberta’s growing population and tight housing market have helped increase demand for rental housing and investment properties.

The announcement comes as Alberta continues to attract significant migration and investment interest from across Canada. Between July 2024 and June 2025 alone, the province recorded over 28,000 net interprovincial migrants, the highest gain among Canadian provinces, with a large portion relocating to the Calgary metropolitan area.

This population shift has helped sustain housing demand across Alberta’s major cities. It has also increased investor interest in the province’s rental markets. Demand for professional property management services in Calgary and Edmonton has increased as more investors purchase rental properties in Alberta while living in other provinces.

“Calgary and Edmonton continue to draw investors because the fundamentals are still strong compared to many other Canadian markets,” said Schantel Hochheimer, Founder of AspirePeak Properties. “But owning property from another province comes with operational challenges that many investors underestimate. Our goal with this framework is to make remote ownership far more transparent and manageable.”

Alberta’s Rental Market Is Evolving

While Alberta remains attractive to investors seeking better rental yields than higher-cost markets like Ontario or British Columbia, the rental landscape is changing.

After significant rent growth in recent years, Calgary’s rental market has begun to stabilize as new housing supply enters the market. Vacancy rates, which were as low as 1.4% in 2023, increased to approximately 4.6% in 2024 and nearly 5% in 2025, as thousands of new rental units were completed across the city.

At the same time, Alberta continues to attract new residents, helping maintain long-term rental demand despite short-term fluctuations in pricing. During the first half of 2025, the province recorded the largest population gain in Canada, with more than 12,800 people relocating from other provinces, many seeking lower housing costs and employment opportunities.

According to AspirePeak, these trends are driving a growing number of investors to purchase properties remotely.

AspirePeak reports that a large share of its property management clients live outside Alberta, highlighting the growing prevalence of remote ownership in the province’s rental market.

Bridging the Gap Between Investors and Local Operations

AspirePeak’s Remote Investor Support Framework formalizes the systems the firm has developed over the years to support investors who are not physically present in the markets where they own property.

The framework focuses on several operational pillars, including:

Transparent reporting and communication for remote owners

Local vendor management and accountability

Tenant communication and retention strategies

Structured maintenance coordination

Alberta-specific compliance awareness

“Remote ownership can absolutely work,” Hochheimer said. “But the difference between a successful investment and a stressful one usually comes down to systems. Without the right processes in place, things like maintenance delays, tenant issues, or communication breakdowns can quickly escalate.”

Technology Integration Improves Maintenance Transparency

As part of the new framework, AspirePeak has implemented Property Meld, a property maintenance coordination platform designed to streamline communication between tenants, vendors, property managers, and property owners.

Maintenance issues are managed through a centralized platform, allowing investors (even those living in other provinces) to track requests, vendor scheduling, and repair timelines in real time.

“When owners live outside the province, maintenance can feel like a black box,” Hochheimer explained. “Property Meld creates transparency. Everyone involved — tenants, vendors, our team, and the owner — can see what’s happening and when.”

The platform helps reduce maintenance delays, improve tenant satisfaction, and provide investors with greater visibility into property operations.

Supporting Long-Term Investor Confidence

AspirePeak believes the Remote Investor Support Framework will help provide greater operational clarity for investors entering Alberta’s rental market. As interprovincial migration continues and Alberta’s housing market evolves, AspirePeak believes structured property management systems will become increasingly important for investors managing assets from outside the province.

While market fundamentals remain strong, Hochheimer says successful property ownership increasingly requires structured oversight rather than passive management.

“The opportunity in Alberta is still very real,” she said. “But investors who succeed long-term tend to treat their rental properties like businesses. They rely on systems, communication, and local expertise.”

