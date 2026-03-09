Darktrace Appoints Ed Jennings as President and CEO

Cambridge, UK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darktrace, a global leader in AI for cybersecurity, today announced that Ed Jennings has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Jennings will join Darktrace on March 23.

Charles Goodman, Chairman and interim CEO of Darktrace said, “Ed is a veteran technology leader who has successfully scaled other cybersecurity and software category leaders. He will bring strong strategic focus to Darktrace as it brings more of its AI-native cybersecurity capabilities to organizations around the world. Ed is a people-focused leader with a skill for building high-trust, high-performance teams. I am delighted that he has chosen to join Darktrace.”

Jennings most recently served as CEO of Boston-based Quickbase, the cloud-based work management platform, where annual revenue doubled under his leadership. Prior to Quickbase, Jennings served as Chief Operating Officer at London-based cybersecurity company Mimecast, where he helped lead its IPO and significant international expansion. He also previously held go-to-market leadership roles at Veracode, ADP, Copanion, and PTC.

Commenting on his appointment, Jennings said, “Darktrace has incredible first-mover advantage. As an AI-native cybersecurity company, its behavioral AI platform is uniquely positioned to detect and respond to attacks, even if they’ve never been seen before. As society grapples with a fast-moving geopolitical landscape and unprecedented technology adoption, the market for Darktrace’s products and services is immense. I am excited to join such a talented and mission-driven team.”

Jennings succeeds Jill Popelka who stepped down as CEO at the end of January.

Darktrace is a global leader in AI for cybersecurity that keeps organizations ahead of the changing threat landscape every day. Founded in 2013, Darktrace provides the essential cybersecurity platform protecting organizations from unknown threats using its proprietary AI that learns from the unique patterns of life for each customer in real-time. The Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform™ delivers a proactive approach to cyber resilience to secure the business across the entire digital estate – from network to cloud to email. It provides pre-emptive visibility into the customer’s security posture, transforms operations with a Cyber AI Analyst™, and detects and autonomously responds to threats in real-time. Breakthrough innovations from our R&D teams in Cambridge, UK, and The Hague, Netherlands have resulted in over 200 patent applications filed. Darktrace’s platform and services are supported by over 2,300 employees around the world who protect nearly 10,000 customers across all major industries globally.

