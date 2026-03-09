Radiant Health Centers Announces Honorees for 40th Annual Gala Celebrating Four Decades of Compassionate Care

Irvine, CA, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiant Health Centers, Orange County’s largest provider of inclusive health and social services with a special focus on the LGBTQ+ community and people living with and affected by HIV, announced today that its 40th Annual Gala will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at [AV] Irvine (16500 Scientific Way, Irvine, CA 92618).

The milestone evening – “Hollywood: Beyond the Velvet Rope” – will bring together community leaders, advocates, and supporters for a red-carpet celebration of Radiant’s impact while raising critical funds to expand access to stigma-free, compassionate care across Orange County.

“For four decades, Radiant has been a lifeline, connecting thousands each year to medical care, mental health support, housing, food, and HIV testing and treatment,” said Edwin Rivera-Cortez, Chief Development and Communications Officer. “This anniversary is a milestone, but it is also a reminder that the need for inclusive, stigma-free services has never been greater. By honoring individuals like Jai Rodriguez and Harper Steele – along with several extraordinary community leaders – we celebrate the power of visibility, compassion, and leadership to transform lives.”

2026 Cultural Impact Award Honoree

Jai Rodriguez

Radiant will present the 2026 Cultural Impact Award to actor, musician, and LGBTQ+ visibility trailblazer Jai Rodriguez, best known as the culture guide on the groundbreaking Emmy Award–winning series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

The Radiant Cultural Impact Award honors an artist and advocate whose work has shifted culture by expanding visibility, challenging stereotypes, and helping create a more inclusive and compassionate world.

Rodriguez’s career helped open doors for LGBTQ+ representation in mainstream entertainment at a pivotal moment in television history. Beyond his work on screen and stage, he has used his platform to advocate for people impacted by HIV/AIDS – speaking openly about stigma and supporting awareness, prevention, testing, and access to treatment.

Rodriguez will appear live and perform during the Gala program.

2026 Radiant Compassion Award Honoree

Harper Steele

Radiant will present the 2026 Radiant Compassion Award to Emmy-winning writer and storyteller Harper Steele, whose career has helped shape American comedy while expanding public understanding of identity, friendship, and belonging.

A longtime writer for Saturday Night Live, Steele contributed to some of the show’s most iconic eras and served as head writer from 2004–2008. In 2024, she starred in the acclaimed documentary Will & Harper with longtime friend Will Ferrell, chronicling a cross-country road trip following her transition.

The film offered audiences a deeply human story about friendship, allyship, and acceptance – bringing compassion into the national conversation in a way only storytelling can.

Steele will appear live during the Gala program.

Honoring Legacy and Community Impact

In addition to recognizing leaders in entertainment and culture, Radiant will also honor individuals whose leadership and courage have helped shape the organization and strengthen the community it serves.

Legacy Award Honorees

Dr. Duane Vajgrt and Jeff Benedick

Radiant will present the Legacy Award to Dr. Duane Vajgrt and Jeff Benedick, whose leadership during the early years of the HIV/AIDS crisis helped lay the foundation for what would become Radiant Health Centers.

In 1986, at a time when fear and stigma were widespread and resources were scarce, their work with AIDS Services Foundation helped ensure that individuals living with HIV had access to compassionate care and essential support. Their commitment helped transform an emergency response into a lasting institution dedicated to health equity and dignity.

Dr. Adrienne Matros and Rick Matros

Radiant will also present the Legacy Award to Dr. Adrienne Matros and Rick Matros, whose decades of advocacy, generosity, and leadership have strengthened Radiant’s mission.

Adrienne’s early work supporting individuals and families affected by HIV/AIDS during graduate school, combined with Rick’s experience in the long-term care field, helped shape their lifelong commitment to compassionate healthcare access. Since moving to Orange County in 2000, the Matros family has been steadfast partners in advancing Radiant’s work.

Beacon of Hope Award Honoree

Raven Kim

Radiant will present the Beacon of Hope Award to Raven Kim, a young transgender community member whose courage and authenticity reflect the spirit of hope that defines Radiant’s mission.

Raven’s journey of self-discovery and resilience – shaped by personal loss, family support, and a commitment to living authentically – has inspired those around her. Today she volunteers in Radiant’s food pantry, directly supporting patients and families who rely on the organization’s programs for stability and care.

By sharing her story and living openly, Raven offers encouragement to other young people navigating identity, belonging, and self-worth.

As her story reminds us: Hope is not abstract – it lives in the courage to live truthfully.

Guests will hear a special video message from Raven during the Gala program.

A Red-Carpet Night With Real Impact

The 40th Annual Radiant Health Centers Gala will feature an inspiring program, celebrity entertainment, and both silent and live auctions.

Proceeds support Radiant’s integrated care model – connecting more than 6,000 individuals and families each year to comprehensive services including:

HIV testing and treatment

prevention and education programs

mental health counseling

housing support

transportation assistance

food and nutrition services

family planning and primary healthcare

For forty years, Radiant Health Centers has stood as a place where individuals can find dignity, support, and stigma-free healthcare. The Gala helps ensure that this life-saving work continues for generations to come.

EVENT DETAILS

Radiant Health Centers 40th Annual Gala

Hollywood: Beyond the Velvet Rope

Saturday, March 21, 2026 – 6:00 p.m.

[AV] Irvine

16500 Scientific Way

Irvine, CA 92618

Tickets and sponsorships information:

http://onecau.se/_fr2521

(949) 809-5700

Media credential and information requests:

eriveracortez@radianthealthcenters.org

(949) 809-5772

NOTE TO EDITORS:

Credentialed media attendance is limited. Interview requests and photo/video opportunities (red-carpet arrivals, award presentations, and on-stage moments) may be available by advance arrangement. Please RSVP in advance.

About Radiant Health Centers

Radiant Health Centers (formerly AIDS Services Foundation of Orange County) is the region’s only FQHC Look-Alike focused on LGBTQ+ health and individuals living with or affected by HIV. For 40 years, Radiant has proudly served Orange County with medical care, behavioral health, harm reduction, case management, HIV/STI testing, and prevention services — all grounded in compassion, dignity, and health equity.

