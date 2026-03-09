Societe Generale: Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buy-back programme

INFORMATION REGARDING EXECUTED TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

Regulated Information

Paris, 9 March 2026

As of 6 March 2026, Societe Generale has completed 65.6% of the share buy-back related to the 2025 ordinary distribution announced on 6 February 2026*.

The purchases performed** from 2 to 6 March 2026 are described below.

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

* Societe Generale announced on 6 February 2026 the launch of a EUR 1,462m share buy-back on 9 February 2026.

** The purchases have been performed based on the description of the share buy-back programme published on 21 November 2025 relating to the 19th resolution of the Combined general meeting of shareholders of 20 May 2025.

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period : From 2 to 6 March 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (€) Market (MIC code) SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 2-Mar-26 FR0000130809 406,550 71.2759 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 2-Mar-26 FR0000130809 233,379 71.2705 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 2-Mar-26 FR0000130809 34,588 71.2708 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 2-Mar-26 FR0000130809 41,590 71.2708 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 3-Mar-26 FR0000130809 412,492 67.3964 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 3-Mar-26 FR0000130809 239,095 67.3836 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 3-Mar-26 FR0000130809 35,495 67.3905 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 3-Mar-26 FR0000130809 42,286 67.3931 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 4-Mar-26 FR0000130809 423,096 69.6548 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 4-Mar-26 FR0000130809 242,572 69.6825 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 4-Mar-26 FR0000130809 36,297 69.5225 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 4-Mar-26 FR0000130809 42,250 69.5626 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 5-Mar-26 FR0000130809 424,661 69.8010 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 5-Mar-26 FR0000130809 237,625 69.8078 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 5-Mar-26 FR0000130809 36,212 69.8202 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 5-Mar-26 FR0000130809 41,619 69.8231 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 6-Mar-26 FR0000130809 419,841 67.0324 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 6-Mar-26 FR0000130809 232,379 67.0254 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 6-Mar-26 FR0000130809 37,003 67.0407 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 6-Mar-26 FR0000130809 41,076 67.0446 AQEU TOTAL 3,660,106 69.0270

Societe Generale



Societe Generale is a top tier European Bank with around 119,000 employees serving more than 26 million clients in 62 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.



The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.

with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank. Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.

a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG. Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.





Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on societegenerale.com website where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.

Attachment