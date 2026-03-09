Figure Technology Solutions to Present at the Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Figure Technology Solutions (Nasdaq: FIGR; OPEN: FGRS), the leading blockchain-native capital marketplace for the origination, funding, sale and trading of tokenized assets, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference, to be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2025.

Chief Capital Officer Todd Stevens is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, March 10, 2025. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting https://investors.figure.com/ . Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days at the same link.

About Figure Technology Solutions, Inc



Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR; OPEN: FGRS) is a blockchain-native capital marketplace that seamlessly connects origination, funding, and secondary market activity. More than 300 partners use its loan origination system and capital marketplace. Collectively, Figure and its partners have originated over $22 billion of home equity to date, among other products, making Figure’s ecosystem the largest non-bank provider of home equity financing. The fastest growing components are Figure Connect, its consumer credit marketplace, and Democratized Prime, Figure’s on-chain lend-borrow marketplace. Figure's ecosystem also includes DART (Digital Asset Registry Technology) for asset custody and lien perfection, and $YLDS, an SEC-registered yield-bearing stablecoin that operates as a tokenized money market fund.

Figure is the market leader in real world asset (RWA) tokenization. The company has received AAA ratings from S&P and Moody’s on multiple loan securitizations, the first of its kind for blockchain finance. For more information, visit https://figure.com or follow Figure on LinkedIn .



News & Information Disclosure