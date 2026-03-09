Draft resolutions prepared by the Management Board for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 31 March 2026

The draft resolutions prepared by the Management Board for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Artea bankas to be held on 31 March 2026 regarding the agenda issues are provided.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Financial Services
tel. +370 610 44447, tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt
Attachments
- 1.Consolidated Management Report
- 2.Independent auditors conclusion
- 3.The conclusion of the assurance of sustainability reporting
- 4.Išrašas_Extract_ST protokolas_SC minutes_LT_EN
- 5.Profit Allocation Draft
- 6.Audit Committee Recommendation on the selecation of the auditor
- 7.Remuneration policy_new version
- 8.Remuneration Policy_comparison
- 9.Letter of clarification on the Remuneration Policy
- 10.Letter of clarification regarding changes in the Supervisory Council
- 11.Information on the proposed candidate to the Supervisory Council_E. Eidimtaitė
- 12.Information on the proposed candidate to the Supervisory Council_U.Lackschewitz
- abarteabankas-2025-12-31-en
- VAS draft resolutions_ENG_2026