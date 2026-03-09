Bouygues: Press release regarding formalities for obtaining or consulting documents in preparation for the Combined Annual General Meeting









Paris • 9 March 2026

PRESS RELEASE



REGULATED INFORMATION



COMBINED AGM OF 23 APRIL 2026 ARRANGEMENTS FOR OBTAINING OR CONSULTING PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 1

Combined Annual General Meeting of Thursday 23 April 2026 at 3.00pm (CET), at Challenger,

1 avenue Eugène Freyssinet, Guyancourt, 78061 Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

The Notice of Meeting, published in the Balo (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on Monday

9 March 2026 (No. 29), contains the draft resolutions, as well as the description of the principal arrangements for participating in and voting at the Annual General Meeting. The Convening Notice, setting out the agenda and containing useful information about the arrangements for holding and attending said meeting, will be published in the Balo (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) and in a legal gazette within the time limits laid down by the applicable laws and regulations.

The preparatory documents for the General Meeting can be consulted by shareholders and are made available to them with effect from today, in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

DOCUMENTS THAT CAN BE CONSULTED OR DOWNLOADED ON THE BOUYGUES SA WEBSITE

The documents available on the Bouygues SA website (in particular, the Notice of Meeting as published, the postal and proxy vote form and the documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code) can be consulted and downloaded on the Bouygues website ( www.bouygues.com under: Investors & shareholders > Investing in Bouygues > Annual General Meeting .

Where applicable, Bouygues SA will promptly publish on its website the text of draft resolutions submitted by shareholders and the list of items added to the agenda at their request. For each item added to the agenda, Bouygues SA may also publish a comment by the Board of Directors.

Shareholders are advised to regularly consult the page dedicated to the Annual General Meeting.

DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE

As from the date on which the General Meeting is convened and during the fifteen calendar days prior to the date of said meeting, all shareholders have the right to consult the documents required by the applicable laws and regulations at the registered office of Bouygues SA (32 avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France).

1 In accordance with the provisions of Article R. 22-10-23 of the Commercial Code, i.e. an uninterrupted period commencing no later than the 21st day prior to the General Meeting.

