Adam Basement Warns Delaware and Pennsylvania Homeowners of Basement Flooding Risks as Winter Snow Melts

Wilmington, DE, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delaware and Pennsylvania homeowners are still digging out after one of the most active winter storm seasons in recent memory, and experts at Adam Basement warn that the heavy snow accumulation this January and February may be more than just an inconvenience; it could lead to serious basement water intrusion and foundation damage in the coming weeks.

Heavy snowfall across Delaware and Pennsylvania this winter has created conditions that could increase the risk of basement water intrusion as snow begins to melt in the coming weeks.

This winter brought significant snowfall across the Mid-Atlantic, with multiple major storms impacting the region. Several winter storms in January blanketed communities across eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware with several inches to over a foot of snow in some locations.

The trend continued in February with a historic nor’easter that buried the Philadelphia area and surrounding communities in substantial snow. According to meteorological data and local storm reports, Philadelphia recorded approximately 14–16 inches of snow during the February nor’easter, among the largest seasonal snow events in the last decade. Wilmington, DE, also set a daily snowfall record during late-February snowfall.

Several daily snowfall records in the region were surpassed, and many neighborhoods experienced heavy accumulations that lingered for weeks due to persistent cold.

Why Snowmelt Can Lead to Basement Water Problems

Heavy snow itself isn’t just a winter hassle… when it melts, the water has to go somewhere. Home improvement experts and industry guidance commonly warn that rapid snowmelt combined with spring rainfall can significantly increase groundwater pressure and contribute to basement flooding in many regions of the country. According to experts at Adam Basement, when deep snowpacks thaw rapidly, especially after prolonged cold, the resulting meltwater can:

Increase hydrostatic pressure against foundation walls.

Find its way into cracks and seams in basement walls and floors.

Overwhelm gutters and downspouts, directing water toward the home rather than away from it.





“These storms have left behind a lot of snow that will melt over time,” says Adam Basement founder Adam Jakobowski. “If that water isn’t properly directed away from your home, it can seep into your basement, leading to costly repairs down the road.”

Tips to Protect Your Home This Spring

Now that spring is approaching and temperatures are rising, Adam Basement recommends homeowners take proactive steps before snowmelt accelerates:

Inspect Gutters & Downspouts - Make sure they’re clear of debris and directing water at least 6-10 feet away from your foundation. Check Grading Around Your Home - Soil should slope away from the foundation to prevent pooling. Schedule a Basement Waterproofing Assessment - A professional inspection, especially after this winter’s weather, can identify vulnerable areas before water intrusion starts.

As temperatures rise and snow begins to melt across the region, experts say taking preventative steps now can help homeowners avoid costly basement flooding as the region transitions from winter to spring. Companies like Adam Basement, which specializes in basement waterproofing and foundation protection across Delaware and Pennsylvania, often see an increase in service calls during late winter and early spring as melting snow places added pressure on home foundations.

A sump pump system installed in a basement helps remove groundwater and protect homes from flooding during snowmelt and heavy spring rains.

