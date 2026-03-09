Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Paysafe Limited Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Paysafe Limited, (“Paysafe” or the "Company") (NYSE: PSFE) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between March 4, 2025 and November 12, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Paysafe investors have until April 7, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Paysafe's ecommerce business had significant exposure to a single high risk client; (2) as a result, the Company's credit loss reserves and/or write-offs were understated; (3) Paysafe had an undisclosed issue with higher risk Merchant Category Codes, making its client services difficult to bank; (4) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenue growth and overall revenue mix; and (5) as a result, Paysafe was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025. When the truth was revealed, Paysafe's stock price fell $2.80, or 27.6%, to close at $7.36 per share on November 13, 2025.

