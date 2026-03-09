Cincinnati Reds Partner with Gray Media and WXIX FOX19 to Bring Fans Free Over-the-Air Reds Games

ATLANTA, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cincinnati Reds today announced a new partnership with Gray Media and WXIX FOX19 to simulcast a select number of regular-season Reds games on free, over-the-air (OTA) television.



Under the two-year agreement, Gray Media will simulcast 10 regular-season games per season, including Reds Opening Day on March 26, making the broadcasts available to fans on Gray-owned television stations in Cincinnati, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, and throughout Reds Country in seven states.





The first simulcast will air on Reds Opening Day, Thursday, March 26, followed by nine additional “Red Hot Mondays” games. All game times are EST.

Thursday, March 26 Reds vs. Boston Red Sox 4:10 p.m. Monday, April 20 Reds at Tampa Bay Rays 6:40 p.m. Monday, May 4 Reds at Chicago Cubs 7:40 p.m. Monday, May 18 Reds at Philadelphia Phillies 6:40 p.m. Monday, June 1 Reds vs. Kansas City Royals 7:10 p.m. Monday, June 8 Reds vs. San Diego Padres 9:40 p.m. Monday, June 15 Reds vs. New York Mets 7:10 p.m. Monday, July 20 Reds at Seattle Mariners 9:40 p.m. Monday, August 31 Reds vs. San Diego Padres 6:40 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 Reds vs. L.A. Dodgers 6:40 p.m.



“Making Reds baseball available through over-the-air television is a win for our fans,” said Doug Healy, Reds Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “Our partnership with Gray Media provides fans in 17 communities throughout Reds Country another opportunity to experience the excitement of Reds baseball.”



The games can be seen on Gray Media stations in the following markets:





Ohio: Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Toledo Kentucky: Bowling Green, Lexington, Louisville Indiana: Evansville, Ft. Wayne, South Bend West Virginia: Charleston-Huntington Tennessee: Chattanooga, Knoxville, Nashville, Memphis North Carolina: Charlotte South Carolina: Greenville-Spartanburg

"Gray's extensive television station footprint provides a great home for Reds baseball, free over-the-air," said Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Gray Media. "We appreciate our relationship with the Reds, Major League Baseball, and most importantly, the fans."



Fans will be able to see expanded Cincinnati Reds coverage on WXIX Fox19 from their award-winning reporters, including the FOX19 Sports Team of Joe Danneman, Jeremy Rauch, Gabi Sorrentino, and Regan Holgate. Danneman, FOX19’s Sports Director, has won three regional Emmy Awards for his work and was also named the 2024 Ohio Sports Broadcaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.



About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 114 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 97 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 113 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 47 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.



Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland | Executive Vice President and COO | 404-266-8333

