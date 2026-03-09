Umicore - Transparency notification by Amundi SA

Transparency notification by

Amundi SA

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings, Umicore was recently notified by Amundi SA that it has crossed the legal threshold of 3% for the direct voting rights upwards on 26 February 2026.

The total holding of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments of Amundi SA stands at 3.21% on 26 February 2026.

Summary of the move:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total 26 February 2026 3 March 2026 3.21% 0.00% 3.21%



Notification from Amundi SA:

The notification contains the following information:

Date of notification: 3 March 2026

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 26 February 2026

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed upwards: 3%

Notification by: Amundi SA

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here.

For more information

Investor Relations

Caroline Kerremans +32 2 227 72 21 caroline.kerremans@umicore.com Bart Heylen +32 2 227 73 09 bart.heylen@umicore.com



About Umicore

Umicore is a global advanced materials and recycling Group. Leveraging decades of expertise in materials science, metallurgy, chemistry, and metals management, Umicore transforms precious and critical metals into functional technologies that enable everyday applications. Its unique circular business model ensures that these critical elements are continuously refined and recycled, to be reintegrated in new applications.

Umicore’s four Business Groups – Catalysis, Recycling, Specialty Materials and Battery Materials Solutions – offer materials and solutions addressing resource scarcity and the growing need for functional materials for clean technologies, clean mobility and a connected world. Through tailored and cutting-edge products and processes they drive innovation and sustainability.

Umicore generates the majority of its revenues from, and focuses most of its R&D efforts on, clean mobility and recycling. Its overriding goal of sustainable value creation is rooted in developing, producing and recycling materials for a better life.

Umicore’s industrial, commercial and R&D activities, with more than 11,000 employees, are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. Group revenues (excluding metal) reached € 3.6 billion (turnover of € 19.4 billion) in 2025.