Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Paris – 09 March 2026

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 2 March 2026 to 6 March 2026 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2026-03-02BUY1 1158.0677138 995.50XAMS
2026-03-02SELL1 0218.0935858 263.55XAMS
2026-03-03BUY7508.0110006 008.25XAMS
2026-03-03SELL4128.0557043 318.95XAMS
2026-03-04SELL2 2588.34442018 841.70XAMS
2026-03-05BUY1 5258.25721312 592.25XAMS
2026-03-05SELL1 4498.38723312 153.10XAMS
2026-03-06BUY4628.4528143 905.20XAMS
2026-03-06SELL9498.4877778 054.90XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

Strategic update: 26 March 2026

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2025, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.9bn and €961m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

