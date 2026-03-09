Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release
Paris – 09 March 2026
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 2 March 2026 to 6 March 2026 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2026-03-02
|BUY
|1 115
|8.067713
|8 995.50
|XAMS
|2026-03-02
|SELL
|1 021
|8.093585
|8 263.55
|XAMS
|2026-03-03
|BUY
|750
|8.011000
|6 008.25
|XAMS
|2026-03-03
|SELL
|412
|8.055704
|3 318.95
|XAMS
|2026-03-04
|SELL
|2 258
|8.344420
|18 841.70
|XAMS
|2026-03-05
|BUY
|1 525
|8.257213
|12 592.25
|XAMS
|2026-03-05
|SELL
|1 449
|8.387233
|12 153.10
|XAMS
|2026-03-06
|BUY
|462
|8.452814
|3 905.20
|XAMS
|2026-03-06
|SELL
|949
|8.487777
|8 054.90
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
