Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Paris – 09 March 2026

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 2 March 2026 to 6 March 2026 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade Date Side Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares) Average Price Amount of Transactions Market Identification Code 2026-03-02 BUY 1 115 8.067713 8 995.50 XAMS 2026-03-02 SELL 1 021 8.093585 8 263.55 XAMS 2026-03-03 BUY 750 8.011000 6 008.25 XAMS 2026-03-03 SELL 412 8.055704 3 318.95 XAMS 2026-03-04 SELL 2 258 8.344420 18 841.70 XAMS 2026-03-05 BUY 1 525 8.257213 12 592.25 XAMS 2026-03-05 SELL 1 449 8.387233 12 153.10 XAMS 2026-03-06 BUY 462 8.452814 3 905.20 XAMS 2026-03-06 SELL 949 8.487777 8 054.90 XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Strategic update: 26 March 2026

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2025, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.9bn and €961m respectively.

Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

