Crypto News: Pepeto Announces AI Market Protection by Binance Expert as Bitcoin Price Prediction Target $250K

Pepeto just announced an AI powered market protection system designed by the former Binance executive on the advisory board, and the crypto news around this Pepeto development is accelerating because the system detects wash trading, spoofing, and coordinated dumps in real time using exchange grade detection methodology.

Pepeto presale funding crossed $7.85 million after the AI market protection announcement sent hundreds of new wallets rushing in, and the timing landed during the strongest recovery signal Bitcoin has produced in months. According to latest crypto news, the bitcoin price prediction from Fundstrat's Tom Lee targets $250K, and when Bitcoin moves toward those numbers every altcoin reprices with it, which means the exchange infrastructure Pepeto is building sits directly in the path of the largest volume wave this market has ever prepared for.

What connects the AI protection system, the bitcoin price prediction now loading, and why the combination of meme energy and real innovation inside Pepeto has never existed before in crypto becomes clear below.

Crypto News: Pepeto Ai Protection Announcement Comes With Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $250K

Pepeto's AI protection arrives as the crypto news shifts from fear to the earliest recovery signals of 2026. As Reuters reported, US President Donald Trump announced on March 9 that any decision to end the Iran war will be made jointly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Bitcoin responded immediately by climbing to $67,579 with trading volume surging 53% to $37.89 billion as the market priced in the first real signal of a potential resolution since the conflict began. And the bitcoin price prediction from Tom Lee at $250,000 rests on spot ETFs absorbing supply, institutional allocation expanding through Vanguard and Wells Fargo retirement products, and the October 2025 leverage reset that cleared $19 billion in positions.

As 24/7 Wall Street covered, the bitcoin price prediction consensus clusters between $143,000 from Citigroup and $250,000 from Tom Lee. The crypto news that matters is not the number but what it triggers, because every Bitcoin move toward highs sends altcoin volume surging, and projects with exchange infrastructure capture that volume. This is exactly where Pepeto’s AI protection intersects with the bitcoin price prediction, because when BTC confirms direction the exchange that protects traders from manipulation while charging zero fees becomes the destination serious capital trusts.

Crypto News: Pepeto AI Protection Meets Meme Energy in a Combination Crypto Has Never Seen

Pepeto is merging the viral cultural energy that sent Dogecoin from $0.002 to $90 billion with exchange infrastructure protected by AI from a former Binance executive, and the crypto news cycle has never covered this combination because it has never existed. Gas fees drain Ethereum trades, liquidity fragments across chains, and manipulation on decentralized exchanges costs traders billions with zero protection. Pepeto eliminates all of that with zero fee execution across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, a cross chain bridge at zero cost, and an AI system monitoring every trade for wash trading, spoofing, and coordinated dumps in real time.

SolidProof verified every contract, the Pepe ecosystem cofounder who scaled a $2 billion token directs the build, the former Binance executive designed both the exchange and the AI protection, and 204% APY compounds daily while revenue sharing pays founding wallets permanently. Shiba Inu had zero products and lost 93% after the peak. Pepeto has AI protection, connected networks, and permanent revenue. When meme energy meets this level of innovation the Shiba Inu comparison becomes the floor, not the ceiling, and latest crypto news bitcoin price prediction loading toward $250,000 means the volume wave approaching is the largest the market has prepared for.

Conclusion On The Crypto News Today

The bitcoin price prediction from Tom Lee targets $250,000, Bitcoin is climbing today on the first Iran peace signal in months with volume surging 53%, and every previous move toward new highs sent altcoin volume through the roof while the projects with real exchange infrastructure captured it all.

That is the setup forming right now, and the wallets that already entered Pepeto during Fear Index 18 calculated the same thing: AI protection from a former Binance executive, 204% APY compounding through the crash, meme energy spreading faster than anything this cycle, and permanent revenue sharing from every trade once the exchange opens. Maybe the whales see the Elon Musk connection before the crypto news confirms it. Maybe the listing is closer than anyone outside the team knows, only time will answer this puzzle.

The presale fills faster each round and vanishes at listing. Visit the Pepeto official website before this round closes, because the distance between the wallets that entered during fear and the ones still reading is always measured in multiples that change everything.

FAQs

Why is Pepeto the top crypto news story this week?

Pepeto crossed $7.85 million after announcing AI protection, revenue sharing, and 204% APY while the bitcoin price prediction from Wall Street targets $250,000 and crypto news shifts from fear to recovery.

What is the bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

The bitcoin price prediction targets $250,000 from Fundstrat’s Tom Lee on CNBC, $170,000 from JPMorgan, $150,000 from Standard Chartered, and $143,000 from Citigroup.

What is Pepeto’s AI market protection system?

Pepeto’s AI market protection was designed by the former Binance executive on the advisory board, detecting wash trading, spoofing, front running, and coordinated dumps in real time using exchange grade methodology.



