HYVE.Promo Launches as APAC’s Newest Print-on-Demand Platform for Corporate Gifting — Powered by AI and Built for Scale

Singapore, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYVE.Promo today announced the launch of its AI-enabled print-on-demand platform designed to modernize Asia-Pacific’s corporate gifting and branded merchandise industry.

Screenshot of the hyve website - HYVE provides end-to-end promotional merchandise solutions for businesses across Asia.

While e-commerce in Asia has produced multi-billion-dollar unicorns, the region’s corporate gifting supply chain remains largely manual — dependent on spreadsheets, fragmented factory coordination, and week-long quote cycles. HYVE enters the market as a technology-first infrastructure platform built to streamline customization, printing, and cross-border fulfillment at scale.

HYVE positions itself as the corporate gifting equivalent of Asia’s major e-commerce platforms — purpose-built for businesses that need fast, reliable, and compliant branded merchandise delivered across multiple markets.

“Asia built some of the world’s largest e-commerce engines,” said Tim Ngiam, General Manager of HYVE. “But the corporate merchandise industry hasn’t kept pace. We built HYVE to bring platform thinking, AI-driven workflows, and print-on-demand efficiency to a sector still operating like it’s 2005.”

AI-Driven Merch Infrastructure

HYVE combines:

AI-assisted artwork processing and print optimization

Real-time production routing across decoration technologies

Automated order batching for small and mid-sized runs

Cross-border logistics orchestration for APAC distribution

The platform integrates directly with HYVE’s high-capacity production hub in Ningbo, China, capable of processing approximately 500 orders daily. Small-batch corporate orders can ship in as little as 72 hours, serving markets including Singapore, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Greater China.

Rather than operating as a marketplace aggregator, HYVE controls the full print-to-ship workflow — reducing supplier handoffs and production errors.

Targeting a Rapidly Digitizing Market

The global promotional products market is projected to reach US$37 billion by 2033, while Asia-Pacific corporate gifting is expected to exceed US$400 billion within the same timeframe.

More than 40% of buyers now expect to manage merchandise orders digitally — from proofing to tracking to fulfillment.

HYVE aims to become what its founders call “Asia’s largest merch engine” — a centralized infrastructure layer for corporate gifting across the region.

“Marketers and procurement teams want the same simplicity they get when ordering consumer products online,” said Ethan Ung, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer. “They don’t want to manage factories, chase quotes, or coordinate customs. They want speed, visibility, and certainty. That’s what a platform should provide.”

Built for Enterprise and Regional Scale

HYVE focuses initially on APAC enterprise buyers and distributors, offering:

On-demand production

Regional multi-country fulfillment

Compliance-ready manufacturing standards

Rapid turnaround for campaign-driven activations

The company plans to expand product categories, introduce deeper AI automation across artwork and routing, and integrate with marketing and e-commerce ecosystems used by enterprise teams.

About HYVE.Promo

HYVE.Promo is a Singapore-based technology platform modernizing corporate gifting across Asia-Pacific. Backed by the founders of BrandCharger and Headwind Group, HYVE operates a vertically integrated print and fulfillment engine designed to bring AI-driven efficiency, transparency, and scalability to branded merchandise distribution.

For more information, visit: https://hyve.promo

HYVE.Promo giftbox - elevated merch for your brand

