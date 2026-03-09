Dubai, UAE, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Ethereum based crypto Pepeto just announced that the latest presale stage sold out in under 48 hours, and the team confirmed no additional allocation will be created, which means the tokens remaining are the last tokens available at this price. This sellout landed as Standard Chartered set an xrp price prediction of $8, Ripple received a US banking license, and the DTCC listed XRP on Wall Street’s settlement infrastructure.

The Ethereum based crypto that sold out with fixed supply sits in the path of the largest institutional recovery this market has ever loaded. What connects the sellout, the xrp price prediction, and the fixed allocation becomes clear below.

Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto Presale Sells Out in 48 Hours And XRP Price Prediction Confirms Recovery

Pepeto’s 48 hour sellout with no additional allocation tells the market the supply is genuinely fixed and the team chose scarcity over easy funding. Most projects expand allocation and dilute early holders. Pepeto will not, the smart contract controls supply, which means every wallet entering competes for a shrinking pool that closes permanently at listing.

That fixed supply matters because the crypto recovery is already showing up in the data. As Reuters reported, XRP spot ETFs attracted $1.15 billion in inflows, Ripple received conditional approval for a US banking license from the OCC, and the DTCC listed XRP on March 2 connecting $2.4 quadrillion in annual settlement volume to the XRP Ledger for the first time. Standard Chartered’s Geoffrey Kendrick set the xrp price prediction at $8, and XRP is up 5.84% this week while Vanguard reversed its stance on crypto entirely.

As Finance Magnates covered, the xrp price prediction consensus ranges from $3.90 to $8, with JPMorgan projecting Bitcoin at $170,000 and Tom Lee targeting $250,000 as institutional capital flows through channels that did not exist in any previous cycle. Harvard bought $86.8 million in Ethereum and held through a 35% loss, and every crash in Bitcoin’s history recovered to new all time highs within two to three years. When XRP moves toward $8 and Bitcoin moves toward those targets, every Ethereum based crypto at presale pricing reprices with the ecosystem, and the one that sold out in 48 hours with fixed supply captures that wave at the highest possible leverage.

Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto Fixed Allocation

Pepeto built what the Ethereum ecosystem needs and what XRP holders waited years to access: zero fee trading where every trade generates permanent income for founding wallets. Gas fees on Ethereum drain small positions, XRP holders sit on $80 billion with no path into DeFi, and liquidity fragments across chains. Pepeto eliminates all of that with zero fee execution across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, a cross chain bridge at zero cost, and a risk scoring engine evaluating tokens before capital commits.

SolidProof verified every contract on the Ethereum blockchain, the Pepe ecosystem cofounder who scaled a token past $2 billion directs the project, a former Binance executive advises the launch, and 204% APY compounds daily while permanent revenue sharing sends exchange fees to founding wallets forever. The xrp price prediction targeting $8 and the bitcoin price prediction reaching $250,000 mean volume is about to surge to levels this market has never processed, and the exchange at the center of Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with zero fees is where that volume lands.

Now consider what happens when that infrastructure combines with the viral attention that turned Dogecoin into $90 billion and Shiba Inu into $41 billion, except this time the project has real products, a verified audit, and a revenue model feeding every trade back to holders permanently. That combination has never existed in crypto before, and the large wallets entering at a pace that sold out the last stage in 48 hours are calculating what happens when meme energy meets real infrastructure during a recovery, because every analyst tracking on chain flows says the result has no historical ceiling.

Conclusion

The pieces connect once the full picture is assembled. XRP spot ETFs attracted $1.15 billion, Ripple received a banking license, the DTCC listed XRP, Standard Chartered set the xrp price prediction at $8, and Harvard bought $86.8 million in Ethereum because the institutions see where this is heading. Ethereum traded at $80 before $4,900, XRP traded at $0.20 before $3.65, and both times the wallets that entered during fear captured what late entries never matched.

That window is open right now, except this time the Ethereum based crypto inside it sold out in 48 hours and the team confirmed no allocation will be added regardless of demand. The 204% APY compounds now, revenue sharing activates at launch, and allocation shrinks with every entry. Visit the Pepeto official website before this closes, because once it is gone it is gone permanently.

FAQs

What is the xrp price prediction for 2026?

The xrp price prediction ranges from $3.90 to $8 per Standard Chartered. Visit the Pepeto official website.

Why did Ethereum based crypto Pepeto sell out in 48 hours?

Pepeto sold out because 204% APY plus permanent revenue sharing attracted demand beyond allocation, and no additional tokens will be created.

Is Ethereum based crypto Pepeto presale still open?

Allocation remains but no expansion confirmed. Once remaining Ethereum based crypto allocation sells, the entry closes permanently.



