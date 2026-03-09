Choice Healthcare Services Announces Expansion of Children’s Choice Pediatric Dentistry Locations in California

Sacramento, CA, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choice Healthcare Services, the parent company of Children’s Choice Dental Care, announced today the expansion and relocation of two of its dental care locations in California. The initiative is aimed at enhancing comfort, accessibility, and modern dental care for families and children in San Diego and Stockton.

Children’s Choice Pediatric Dentistry provides comprehensive dental care for children, combining advanced technology with a kid-friendly environment.

Set for rollout in 2026, the relocation plan includes significant upgrades to two major locations. Each new facility will nearly double in size and introduce new technology, more spacious waiting areas, and improved parking. The changes are designed to accommodate a growing patient base and provide an even more positive experience for children and their families.

In San Diego, Children’s Choice Dental Care is moving from 4074 Fairmount Ave B to 4440 Wightman Street, Suite 19. This new location increases the clinic’s space from 2,300 square feet to approximately 4,500 square feet. In addition to expanded treatment areas, the site will feature upgraded dental equipment and enhanced parking options for added convenience.

In Stockton, the pediatric services currently offered at 1002 W Robinhood Dr will relocate to 5756 Pacific Avenue, Unit 89, Stockton, CA 95207. This move will allow Children’s Choice Dental Care to better serve the Stockton community with a larger facility, upgraded equipment, and improved accessibility. Orthodontic services will continue to be provided at the original Robinhood Drive location, while pediatric services will transition entirely to the new Pacific Avenue site.

Children’s Choice Dental Care, operated by Choice Healthcare Services, delivers pediatric and orthodontic dental care through more than 25 locations across California. Known for its engaging, kid-friendly spaces, the practice focuses on ensuring comfort and care for young patients. Each location is designed to reduce anxiety and promote lifelong oral health habits.

The organization accepts most insurance plans including Medi-Cal Dental, which allows many procedures to be fully covered with no out-of-pocket cost for parents. This commitment to accessibility underscores its mission to provide every child with the foundation for a healthy and confident smile.

“The expansion of our San Diego and Stockton locations is a meaningful step in supporting the growing needs of the families we serve,” said a representative from Choice Healthcare Services. “Our priority is to deliver high-quality pediatric dental care in environments that are welcoming, modern, and built for comfort. These new spaces will help us do exactly that.”

As part of its commitment to comprehensive care, many Children’s Choice locations offer both pediatric dentistry for children and young adults up to the age of 21 and orthodontic services for all ages under one roof. This integrated model supports seamless, long-term oral health care for children, teens, and even adults. Services range from routine exams to braces and specialized treatments.

The expansion also reaffirms the company's role as a trusted pediatric dentist in San Diego and pediatric dentist in Stockton, responding to regional demand with facilities that are equipped for both high patient volume and personalized care.

To learn more about services, insurance eligibility, and available locations, visit the official Children’s Choice Dental Care website. For location-specific information and updates on the expansion, visit their San Diego and Stockton informational pages.

About Choice Healthcare Services

Choice Healthcare Services operates a network of dental and orthodontic practices across multiple states, including the Children’s Choice Dental Care brand. With a focus on accessibility, innovation, and pediatric-focused care, the organization is committed to helping children build lifelong healthy smiles.

