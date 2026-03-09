Only One Day Left to Register! C-Level Technology Leadership and the Rise of Iconic Leaders Will Shape the Conversation at HMG Strategy’s 2026 Silicon Valley Summit. Register Now!

FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world’s leading platform for inspiring technology executives to lead boldly and shape the future of business, will bring Silicon Valley C-level leaders together in March 2026 to explore how technology, AI, and leadership excellence are redefining the enterprise of 2030. Register Now to save your spot, there is no cost to attend the summit for qualified attendees.

The highly anticipated 18th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will be held tomorrow on March 10, 2026. This year’s programming will include a new emphasis on Iconic Leadership — How to Lead Like a CEO and Why the Future Demands Authentic and Visionary Leaders, reflecting the emerging leadership capabilities required in today’s fast-moving environment. In an era defined by exponential innovation, AI disruption, and rising stakeholder scrutiny, the role of the technology executive is undergoing a profound transformation. The expectations placed on CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and digital leaders have never been higher—or more multidimensional.

“Silicon Valley continues to set the pace for innovation, and that makes it the ideal place for technology leaders to come together, collaborate, and share hard-won experience,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “At our 18th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit, we’ll explore what it means to lead like a CEO—bringing authenticity, clarity, and global vision to the table. This is an extraordinary moment for CIOs and business technology executives to shape the future of enterprise leadership.”

Topics to be explored at the 18th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit are scheduled to include:

How to Lead Like a CEO

Harnessing Data, AI and Strategic Technologies to Drive Long-Term Business Performance

Security Innovation as a Strategic Differentiator

Security Innovation: AI Acceleration in a Post-Quantum World

Visionary Tech Leaders on Innovation and Inner Balance





In addition, the 18th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit includes a fireside chat featuring Sanjay Beri, CEO and Founder of Netskope.

Speakers are selected from each Summit’s region so content reflects local dynamics and market-specific challenges. Here are some of the speakers for the 18th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit:

Mahesh Babu, CMO, Kodem Security

Naidu Bollineni, CTO, Ciphus Inc.

Herman Brown, CIO, SF District Attorney's Office

Arul Daniel, CIO, Twitch

Stuart Evans, Distinguished Service Professor, Carnegie Mellon University i-Lab

Patty Hatter, President and COO, Opsera

Karl Hightower, Vice President, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Stanford Health Care

Datta Junnarkar, CIO - Maritime, Boeing

Sineeh Keshav, Chief Technology Officer, Prologis

Ajay Kumar, CIO, Zero Motorcycles Inc.

Maria Latushkin, Group Vice President, Tech and Engineering, Albertsons

Tony Leng, Managing Partner, HIEC

Venky Rangachari, CIO HPE Networks, HPE Networking

Matthew Rosenquist, CISO, Cybersecurity Strategist and Advisor, Cybersecurity Insights

Avi Sokol, Senior Vice President and CIO, KLA

Patrick Wilson, Information Security Officer, Adventist Health

(Speaker list subject to change.)

The 18th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit is scheduled to be held at the Hyatt Centric Mountain View, 409 San Antonio Road, Mountain View, California, 94040.

Events are underway across North America, with Summits scheduled from Atlanta to Silicon Valley and several major cities in between. Each HMG Strategy C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is designed as an invitation for technology leaders to step into the next evolution of leadership, gaining insight, perspective, and peer connection as they navigate unprecedented change.

Hunter Muller is a trusted voice on the global IT landscape, spanning cybersecurity threats, geopolitical dynamics, and the leadership expectations placed on today’s C-level technology executives. With 30+ years of experience guiding Fortune 2000 leaders through strategic planning and career advancement, Muller brings deep perspective to the challenges and opportunities ahead. He founded HMG Strategy in 2008 to champion innovative, bold, and forward-looking leadership across the technology community.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world’s leading digital platform for CIO leadership, CISO leadership, and CEO leadership, empowering executives to reimagine the enterprise, drive career ascent, and shape the future of business technology. With a global network of more than 500,000 CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs, technology leaders, consultants, and C-Suite executives, HMG delivers unmatched opportunities to connect CIO peers, share insight, and accelerate professional development.

Founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a trusted leadership expert with over 30 years of experience guiding Fortune 2000 executives, HMG Strategy is built on its 7 Pillars of Trust & Inspire. Its unique business-to-business media model generates more than one million weekly digital impressions, delivering powerful visibility for executives and sponsor partners to strengthen their branding and expand their influence.

Through its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Series, CIO events, publications, and Digital Resource Center, HMG Strategy provides world-class coverage of AI, cyber security, IT leadership, digital transformation, SASE, and consulting trends. The Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) convenes elite leaders to solve today’s toughest challenges, while HMG’s Global Advisory Services deliver peer-driven research, insights, and intelligence to help executives lead with vision.

At HMG, we believe in Trust & Inspire leadership — helping executives inspire innovation, expand their network, and create legendary careers.

HMG Strategy: Iconic Leadership – Where Legends Are Built

Contact: Peggy Pedwano, Chief Operations Officer, HMG Strategy

203-221-2702 | peggyp@hmgstrategy.com

