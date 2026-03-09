MyExpatTaxes Global Survey Finds Expats Feel US Government Isn’t Listening to Them

Vienna, Austria, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyExpatTaxes, the award-winning US tax service and software for Americans living abroad, today released the results of a new global survey revealing that many U.S. expats feel overlooked and underrepresented by the US government.

New Survey Reveals the Hidden Challenges for Americans Living Abroad

62.32% of respondents felt that the US government doesn’t represent the interests of Americans abroad, and 95.55% felt that the US government doesn’t understand the challenges of living abroad. 78.69% feel rarely or not represented by US lawmakers, meanwhile.

The survey, conducted among Americans living in dozens of countries worldwide, highlights a growing sense of frustration around tax obligations and a lack of government understanding of the unique needs and challenges of the estimated 9m American citizens living overseas.

Many participants cited the ongoing burden of filing US taxes from abroad as a key source of stress. Despite living and paying taxes in their countries of residence, expats remain subject to US tax rules, reporting requirements, and complex compliance processes.

Specifically, 57.37% of respondents cited filing US taxes and financial compliance as the single biggest challenge of living abroad, way ahead of 20.06% who cited distance from family and friends.

A whopping 89.49%, meanwhile, said they found it very or somewhat difficult to understand US tax filing requirements for overseas Americans.

“Americans abroad represent a large, diverse, and highly engaged community, but too often they feel invisible in the policy conversation,” said Nathalie Goldstein, CEO and co-founder of MyExpatTaxes. “This survey shows that expats want clearer communication, simpler rules, and more recognition of their unique circumstances.”

MyExpatTaxes conducted the survey to better understand the concerns and priorities of Americans abroad and to help amplify their voices. The company plans to share the results with media, policymakers, and expat advocacy groups to support more informed discussions around expat taxation and representation.

MyExpatTaxes is known for its easy‑to‑use expat tax software backed by expert support. The platform has helped more than 100,000 US citizens in over 165 countries file their US tax return from abroad, combining do‑it‑yourself simplicity with optional professional guidance.

About MyExpatTaxes

Founded in 2018, MyExpatTaxes helps Americans abroad confidently file US taxes with intuitive software, transparent pricing, and dedicated support. Built by expats for expats and trusted by thousands of expats worldwide, the platform simplifies IRS compliance, guides users step-by-step through the filing process, and helps them maximize refunds and benefits.

