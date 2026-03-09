Métis National Council and Northwest Territory Métis Nation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Strengthen Métis Governance and National Coordination

Edmonton, Alberta, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Métis National Council (MNC) and the Northwest Territory Métis Nation (NWTMN) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a formal framework for collaboration to advance shared priorities and strengthen coordination between Métis governments across the Homeland.

Signed by MNC President Victoria Pruden and NWTMN President Garry Bailey, the MOU reflects a shared commitment to strengthening intergovernmental coordination and collaboration, advancing Métis interests, and ensuring Métis in the Northwest Territories are meaningfully included in national policy discussions and advocacy in Ottawa.

This milestone represents an important step in strengthening relationships between Métis governments and reinforces the role of Métis governing bodies in advancing the collective interests of Métis communities and the citizens they represent.

“For more than 40 years, the Métis National Council has served as a national voice for Métis governments, advocating for our rights, advancing policy priorities, and convening Métis leadership to address issues of national importance,” said President Victoria Pruden, Métis National Council. “This Memorandum of Understanding reflects our shared commitment to strengthening how Métis governments work together to advance the priorities of Métis across the Homeland. We are honoured to formalize this relationship with the Northwest Territories Métis Nation and to support greater coordination, cooperation, and collaboration across the Métis Nation. Marsee and mahsi cho to President Bailey and NWTMN leadership, we look forward to this partnership in support of our Metis people.”

Through this MOU, the MNC and NWTMN will establish structured dialogue to identify areas of shared interest and collaboration, including advancing recognition of Métis rights, supporting distinctions-based federal policy development for Métis based upon the Daniels case, strengthening national advocacy, and ensuring Métis governments are equipped to respond to emerging opportunities and challenges. The MOU ensures the NWTMN will have input opportunities in MNC advocacy efforts, based upon the new approach of MNC, and to enable the NWTMN to be at the table.

“This MOU with the MNC marks an important step forward for the Northwest Territory Métis Nation and the Indigenous Métis members we represent as the MOU provides for collaboration,” said President Garry Bailey, Northwest Territory Métis Nation. “The MOU strengthens our ability to engage in national discussions to advance northern issues that impact our members and ensures that the priorities and perspectives of Métis in the Northwest Territories are reflected in broader Métis Nation advocacy and policy development. We look forward to collaborative discussions to advance the implementation of the Daniels case to ensure our members have access to federal program funding on the same basis as First Nations.”

The MOU reflects a shared vision to strengthen Métis governance through collaboration, mutual respect, and recognition of the distinct roles and authorities of the NWTMN and MNC.

As Métis governments continue to advance self-government and strengthen their institutions, this agreement demonstrates the importance of Métis-led coordination to support strong, sustainable governance for current and future generations.

The Métis National Council and the Northwest Territories Métis Nation look forward to implementing this agreement and deepening their collaboration in support of Métis citizens across the Homeland.

Since 1983, the Métis National Council has been the national and international voice of the Métis Nation within Canada. Through national research and policy development, the MNC advocates to advance the rights and interests of Métis Governments, including the implementation of the Métis Nation’s inherent right to self-determination and self-government. The MNC is committed to accountability and transparency within its operations, and to its relationships with its Governing Members and other partners.

