Wood Mackenzie powers Puerto Rico domestic violence shelter with solar, energy storage

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wood Mackenzie, a global leader in energy research, data and consultancy, in partnership with nonprofit Let's Share the Sun Foundation, has announced their latest project dedicated to bringing solar power to underserved communities. Together, with other donors, they have funded installation of a solar power and energy storage system at a critical shelter serving women and children fleeing domestic violence in Puerto Rico.

The solar and energy storage installation project, which held a ribbon cutting on International Women's Day (March 8, 2026), will provide reliable, affordable renewable energy to the shelter, which hosted 79 residents—48 women and 31 children— and in total serviced more than 5,000 at-risk community members in 2024 alone. The new system will save the shelter approximately $700 per month, freeing vital funds for rehabilitation services and direct support to survivors of domestic violence.

Comprehensive Solar Solution

The installation features a 20.7 kW DC solar array designed to meet 100% of the shelter's energy consumption. A 45 kWh energy storage system will provide reliable backup power to ensure uninterrupted operations during grid outages.

"In Puerto Rico, community resilience is constantly tested by an unreliable power grid," said Luke Lewandowski, Vice President, Global Renewables Research, Wood Mackenzie. "Reliable clean energy is the foundation for strengthening that resilience. This solar and energy storage system does more than lower costs; it provides the safety and stability necessary for women and children to thrive with dignity."

Building Resilience Through Solar Energy

Puerto Rico's ongoing energy challenges have disproportionately affected vulnerable populations, including domestic violence survivors. Unreliable power puts residents at risk and disrupts critical services. The solar installation at the shelter for victims of domestic violence addresses this urgent need by providing support through the three pillars of Let’s Share the Sun’s mission:

Solar for Health: Reliable power for medical coordination and healthcare services

Solar for Women: Energy security and opportunity for women seeking safety and empowerment

Solar for Education: Stable power for educational programs, including the shelter's innovative program for children ages 0-6

Wood Mackenzie's Partnership with Let's Share the Sun

Wood Mackenzie's partnership with Let's Share the Sun aligns with the company's internal Thrive program, which focuses on creating positive social impact in the communities where Wood Mackenzie operates. This year marks the fifth trip by a global delegation of Wood Mackenzie employees, who participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The delegation will travel to a different part of the island to install residential solar and energy storage systems, working alongside Let's Share the Sun and local partners to support the project implementation.

“The Let’s Share the Sun Foundation is delighted to continue building a growing partnership with Wood MacKenzie focused on energy resilience that benefits vulnerable communities, especially women victims of domestic violence,” Nancy Brennan-Jordan, Executive Director, Let’s Share the Sun Foundation.

Since its initial trip in 2022, Wood Mackenzie's partnership with Let's Share the Sun has resulted in the installation of hundreds of solar panels and dozens of energy storage systems to help power nearly 50 homes of beneficiaries challenged by medical dependencies. Annually, from 2023 to 2026 the partnership has provided solar power and energy storage to a shelter for victims of domestic violence in Puerto Rico, furthering the company's commitment to energy resilience for vulnerable populations. The work has been critical for energy and financial infrastructure for recipients, particularly those with a dependency on medical devices.

"For years now, we've seen the power of what these clean energy installations can do—they provide more than just electricity; they provide security and independence for families and communities in need," said Lewandowski. "Wood Mackenzie has remained committed to the efforts of making energy-challenged communities not just a little brighter, but more resilient and self-sufficient."

