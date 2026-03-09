TGS - Vesting of 2023 Restricted Share Unit Award and Delivery of Shares

Oslo, Norway (9 March 2026) – On 1 March 2026, 15,000 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) granted to Carel Hooijkaas on 1 March 2023, in accordance with the terms of his employment agreement, as approved by the Board of Directors of TGS ASA, and TGS Remuneration Policy, approved by the shareholders of TGS ASA, vested.

Each vested RSU represents the right to receive one share of the Company’s common stock, with the shares to be issued from the Company’s treasury stock. Of the 15,000 RSUs granted to Carel Hooijkaas, 12,534 TGS shares were delivered today. The fair market value of the remaining shares is used to cover withholding obligations and other necessary deductions that arise in connection with the vest.

After the transaction, Carel Hooijkaas owns 65,698 shares in TGS, and the number of treasury shares in TGS is 114,409.

